Floyd Mayweather offered fight by Mike Tyson’s Olympic champ buddy

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is again the target of offers as Mike Tyson’s Olympic champion buddy has called him out.

It is Mayweather’s style to score an opponent from the octagon set for his next outing but the confirmation by ex-UFC star Henry Cejudo is yet to be believed by the majority of boxing fans.

Cejudo, who won gold at the 2008 Games in freestyle wrestling, has taken to social media over the past week to air his views.

He even went as far as stating it was a done deal before seemingly backtracking.

“It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medalist,” said Cejudo before following it up with: “Hey Floyd Mayweather, I started a YouTube channel. Now, will you fight me?”

Continuing his baiting, the two-weight Ultimate Fighting Championship ruler added: “Hey Floyd Mayweather, I know you want to fight YouTube Stars and unfortunately Bhad Bhabie is not available. Let’s make this happen.

“Hey Floyd Mayweather, I’m excited to fight you. Not as excited as Conor was. But still looking forward to it.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RESPONSE

As far as we know, Mayweather is yet to respond. However, Mayweather’s former opponent Oscar De La Hoya did manage a chuckle.

Mayweather has not revealed what his next move will be after calling off a YouTuber fight that was due to go down in February.

Meeting with Dana White last week, there are definite plans in the pipeline for the five-weight boxing champion.

Regarding Cejudo, a recent appearance on Mike Tyson’s Podcast alongside Cheech and Chong was recorded. It will be out for fans to watch soon.

The 34-year-old retired in 2020 after a long and successful career. A collision with Mayweather would be the cherry on the cake for Cejudo.

Whether the fight actually makes it to the first bell is another story entirely. Until we hear it from Mayweather himself it just isn’t true.