Eddie Hearn bullish on Fury vs. Joshua demise: “We don’t want to give in”

Eddie Hearn is committed to making Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua a reality despite the deadline to agree a deal passing on Monday.

The Matchroom boss is continuing to send offers despite the fact Fury made it very public he wouldn’t sign after the start of this week.

Hearn was optimistic on Tuesday about the undisputed heavyweight battle getting over the line. It comes after widespread skepticism that it will.

“The teams will get together,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “I will try to see Bob Arum on Tuesday (no confirmation that happened yet). We’re nearly there.

“We have worked hard, and we don’t want to give in.

“We’re in a good place, nice and close. I can’t do any more than I’m doing. People know that we’re on the verge.

“Both guys are desperate to get moving. Joshua wants a date for the start of his camp. This is the sporting event of 2021.

“One lucky site will get good news next week, and the whole world will stop to watch this fight.”

EDDIE HEARN UPBEAT

The Essex man remains one of a few cheerful voices in what seems a doomed situation that has dragged its feet since December.

Fury subsequently gave Hearn just three days to seal the fight last Friday.

Fans are tired of hearing ‘a deal is agreed.’ Something that has so far taken place on three separate occasions.

Joshua himself keeps posting ‘positive things’ as Fury and his father John do the opposite.

Hopefully, something happens in the next few days before Fury walks away from good and takes on an also-ran contender.

A third fight with Deontay Wilder is salvageable, but the way the American got shunned in favor of Joshua, it could take a more extensive offer to bring him back to the table.

Another alternative would be Dillian Whyte, who is the WBC interim champion and mandatory challenger.

Whyte has been ironically asking for a rematch with AJ for some time now. An agreement was in place. But Joshua then signed to fight Jarrell Miller, who Andy Ruiz Jr ultimately replaced.

We all know what happened there. Now, we wait again.