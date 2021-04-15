David Haye doubts Fury vs. Joshua as venue opens up to offer no excuses

Hayemaker

David Haye – the man who pulled out of two fights with Tyson Fury through injury – has suggested the Anthony Joshua fight won’t happen this summer.

“The Hayemaker,” who now manages Derek Chisora, sees Fury and Joshua waiting until later in the year.

Fury and Joshua are trying hard to seal the fight, but it looks increasingly likely that the British fans will be disappointed.

Haye now sees an agreement on course for the end of 2021, instead of July as initially planned.

“I’ll be surprised if it happens before November,” David Haye told Sky Sports. “If it does happen before November, fantastic.

“Knowing boxing as I do, whatever offer they receive, it’s going to need to be ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous to get it over the line. If it does get over the line, God bless both of them.

“They deserve every penny they earn. Because they’ve both put it on the line, they’ve both sacrificed. They’ve both become a heavyweight world champion in their own right.

“They’ve both taken their licks. Fury got off the canvas against Wilder, AJ got over his loss against Andy Ruiz Jr and came back with a victory, so they both deserve the richest prize in the sport.

“They both deserve to be in this big mega event. May the best man win when it finally does happen.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn has constantly been saying that only the venue needs to be secured for the fight to go ahead. WBN believes this isn’t the only problem.

Venues worldwide are opening up, including the announcement that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will meet in Las Vegas at total capacity in July.

This scenario means Joshua and Fury both hold no excuse and could agree to Vegas if they genuinely wanted to fight.

It could be a case of delusions of grandeur for all involved who want mega-money and could ultimately price themselves out of the event.

Fury and Joshua is a big fight in the UK. But Hearn insists the war can’t happen there despite the London Mayor offering it on a plate.

The United States now seems the only viable option. However, Middle East money men offer the most significant incentive despite coronavirus cases rising in the area.

It may now be a case of morals over money and a virus with lots to consider. Greed could eventually win the day.

