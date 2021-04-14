Manny Pacquiao vs. Terence Crawford June 5th confirmation delayed

MP8 / Mikey Williams

The announcement of a potential world welterweight title Pay Per View between Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao faced a delay over the last week.

Crawford’s trainer Brian McIntryre had stated the confirmation could come as early as last week. Days on and Crawford vs. Pacquiao is yet to be made official.

Whether there’s a real problem in finalizing the deal is unknown as fans await signatures, posters, and promotion.

McIntyre offered an update earlier this month that has so far not come to fruition.

“I’m looking at a couple of days,” McIntyre told Town Bizznizz on YouTube regarding the Pacquiao fight.

“I’m still waiting; we’re all still waiting. Some more things need to be signed off. Then we’ll go from there.”

On taking the fight outside the US and Crawford’s plans for 2021, he added: “We’re going to try and come back in December or November to try and get two fights this year.

“Yeah, I would say it will be on pay-per-view. It’s going to be a high-caliber opponent. It’s probably going to be over there in the Middle East.

“They got more money over there. Americans that want to go over there, as soon as the fight gets announced, you better get your tickets because they’ll go fast.”

Concluding by revealing longer-term plans for the former undisputed lightweight champion, McIntyre said: “Bud doesn’t like to party.

“Four or five more years with two fights a year, that’s what I’m thinking.”

MANNY PACQUIAO STABLEMATE

Despite giving media a dressing down over rumors regarding Pacquiao’s next fight recently, representative Audie Attar seems more interested in what’s happening with Conor McGregor on social media.

The man who tried to put Pacquiao and McGregor together when signing them to the same company at Paradigm offered comments over a potential trilogy with Dustin Poirier.

“Dustin! Why are you fronting? Did you forget the face-to-face meeting we just had in Utah with our families?

“Where we stood by you as you tried to get more money from the UFC?

“Conor is as generous as it gets. Don’t dismiss his business savvy. He always gets it done. This is a low move, man,” said Attar when addressing a disagreement between McGregor and Poirier over a donation and cash.

Crawford vs. Pacquiao could still get set this week. Furthermore, the longer it takes, the more worrying it gets.