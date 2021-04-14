Worst Boxer Ever? – The tale of a 0-40 heavyweight knocked out 36 times

World Boxing News has pulled another heavyweight out of the bag as a contender for the world boxer ever. Step forward, Alexis Castillo Sanchez.

As we know, some fighters are questioned, prodded, and suspended once a KO gets added to their record.

During an eleven-year boxing career, this kind of sanction would have been commonplace for Sanchez.

The Dominican embarked on spell trading blows with a first-round knockout loss in the mid-2000s. And things didn’t get any better.

Fast forward to September 2018, when his career ended, Castillo Sanchez lost for the 40th time in a row, going down to a 36th early night.

Beginning his career at welterweight, Castillo Sanchez fought as low as super-lightweight in 2008.

However, he made a supersized jump from 148 pounds to 198 between September 2013 and January 2014.

Fluctuating in weight whenever a payday arrived, Castillo Sanchez has remained above the middleweight limit, facing Marcus Upshaw, Carlos Negron, and Francisco Silvens.

So how was Castillo Sanchez allowed to continue such a career? – That part is hard to fathom for the man who bowed out at 42 years old, having been ranked the top division’s 1,226th in the world at the time.

From his 40 bouts, Castillo Sanchez averages less than two rounds by contest. Seventeen reverses coming in the very first session.

Castillo Sanchez held by far the worst record any heavyweight at that time. He sat a few places behind journeyman Tomas Mrazek after a painful two years at 200 pounds.

To put Castillo Sanchez into perspective when hanging up his gloves, he rated 500 places below Laszlo Toth. A mere 600 down from Matthew Greer and 700 behind Bob Mirovic.

Finally, Castillo was well over 1000 places away from the unheralded former heavyweight title challenger Kevin ‘Kingpin’ Johnson.

Alexis Rafael Castillo Sanchez: Heavyweight record

September 2018 – Carlouse Welch LOST – TKO2

April 2018 – Francisco Silvens LOST – TKO1

January 2018 – Alexis Garcia LOST – TKO2

May 2017 – Abigail Soto LOST – TKO3

September 2016 – Carlos Negron LOST – TKO1

Do you know of a worse record in boxing over the years?

If so, please inform World Boxing News at contact@worldboxingnews.net.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.