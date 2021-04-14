Frustrated 154lbs champion moves to heavyweight for immediate title shot

Former world champion Hanna Gabriels has made the stunning decision to move from super-welterweight to heavyweight for an immediate title shot.

Costa Rican Gabriels will return to the ring on April 17 at the Casino Fiesta in Alajuela against Mexican Martha Patricia Lara Gaytán.

The fight will be for the vacant heavyweight title of the World Boxing Council.

Hanna will fight in the heavyweight division for the first time in search of making history as the first female boxer from her native country to win more than two world titles in different divisions.

“Life is challenging, and I like that. At 154 pounds, no one wants to fight me, so we decided to go for a new weight division,” Gabriels said.

“I want to leave a powerful legacy for Costa Rica and for people to see the potential we have on the map.

“I must take advantage of my last years of career, leave a mark and then work with figures who come to the fore so that boxing continues to develop,” she added.

It has not been easy to adapt to the new weight in terms of training. How difficult the preparation has been during the pandemic.

However, Gabriels is optimistic about the important fight that she has on her doorstep.

The fight will be without an audience and broadcast by Tigo Sports on television for Costa Rica.

Recently, Gabriels linked up with the specialized press to talk about the excellent opportunity to come.

HEAVYWEIGHT HISTORY

Hanna stresses that she wants to make history as the first female boxer from Costa Rica to win more than two world titles in different divisions.

However, she confessed that it has not been easy since 175 pounds is her natural weight. When she started sparring with heavyweight fighters, it took a lot of work.

She recalled that some years ago, she met Don José Sulaimán and in a conversation with friends that lasted for more than two hours.

He told her that one day she would become the WBC champion and that she would be a worthy representative of her country and the colors of the WBC.

That moment, she cherishes with deep affection.

For Hanna, this fight is significant because she can show that Costa Rica has great potential. After all, one of her plans is to sign fighters and support boxing in this beautiful region.

She thanked Mauricio Sulaimán for all the support and the opportunity. She also congratulated him for brilliantly continuing his father’s legacy.