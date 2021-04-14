Demetrius Andrade explodes on Billy Joe Saunders in stunning rant

Matchroom.

World middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade exploded on Billy Joe Saunders in a recent taping of Brian Custer’s Last Stand Podcast.

The American held nothing back at he gave his former scheduled opponent both barrels in a dressing down.

Andrade set the record straight on how he feels about Saunders, why he didn’t sign with PBC, and moving up to the 168-pound weight class.

The undefeated star also addresses his critics, who claim he doesn’t fight elite opponents. He also talks about stepping into the ring with Jermall Charlo and Canelo Alvarez.

On Saunders, he opened up, describing why their fight fell apart.

“Smoke and mirrors on Billy Joe’s side,” he told Custer. “He went out there and said I’ll fight Demetrius. He didn’t want to wait on Canelo until May.

“But he pretty much just used my name for leverage to make the deal, meaning yo we want this much money or we’re going to fight Demetrius Andrade.

“We know you don’t want to fight Demetrius Andrade, and the possibility of us losing is high fighting Demetrius Andrade. You said you want to unify the belt, so here’s your opportunity.

“He’s a cheat. He’s a liar. He’s a disgrace. I can’t wait because if I could put these hands on him, I’m going to f— him up!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Andrade discussed a range of topics in the rest of the interview.

Andrade on Liam Williams

“Liam Williams is not someone who’s on my radar, just speaking facts because he’s not an elite fighter, elite-level guy that people tune into today.

“For him to earn his spot and (Jaime)Munguia, who was my number one guy to turn down to fight me, and he’s number two now.

“Williams is not going to stop this train, I expect him to bring a fight because this is his opportunity to make something of himself, his name, but at the end of the day, you get to say I lost to Demetrius Andrade.”

Andrade on why he signed with Matchroom & DAZN and not the PBC

“Where were the middleweights going, and the rumors were DAZN….Going to the PBC, what are the other huge names in the middleweight division?

“Who can I get in the ring with? – And now, yes, you have the Charlo brothers, Caleb Plant, David Benavidez.

“Cool, they are elite guys, but over on this side, you have the elite moneymakers.

“You got Canelo. You got Triple G. You got me, Billy Joe Saunders now, you got a variety of more elite guys that are going to bring in more money on top of it.”

Andrade, on the criticism he doesn’t fight elite opponents

“I’m stuck in a situation where I’m going to fight whoever is in front of me, and may the opportunity comes when it comes, I can fight one of these elite guys and show people what skills I have versus another elite guy.”

Andrade on moving up to Super Middleweight

“After this fight, I’ll move up to 168 to fight somebody. At the end of the day, we don’t get any younger. We can’t stay skinny/slim forever. We do put on weight, muscle, and mass.

“I’m a middleweight, and for me, a middleweight is 154-168, but I can never get back down to 154.”

