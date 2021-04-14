Boxing legend Joe Calzaghe backs fellow Welshman Liam Williams

Joe Calzaghe has backed Liam Williams to become Wales’ latest World champion as he prepares to face Demetrius Andrade for the WBO World Middleweight title on Saturday night at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fl. on Saturday April 17, live worldwide on DAZN and in association with Queensberry Promotions.

Williams (23-2-1 18 KOs) would become the 13th World ruler from Wales if he can prize the strap away from the unbeaten Andrade (25-0 18 KOs), who puts his title on the line for the fourth time.

Hall of Famer Calzaghe famously brought the curtain down on his glittering career with wins on American soil against fellow legends Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Jr., and he’s backing Williams to produce his own memorable night Stateside.

“I would be thrilled to see Liam become World champion,” said Calzaghe. “He’s earned his spot at the table and now he just has to go out there and deliver. Everyone in Wales is behind him.

“It’s not going to be an easy night, but he’ll know that. Demetrius is a slippery customer with bags of skill, but I think Liam needs to get in there, get close to him, unsettle him, make him work and not give him one second’s rest.

“If he does that, I think he could take the belt on points and even force a late stoppage. It’ll be a hard night’s work, but he’s got the tools to get it done and I’d love to see him bring the belt back to Wales.”

Williams’ clash with Andrade is part of a stacked night of action in Florida as Carlos Gongora (19-0 14 KOs) defends his IBO World Super-Middleweight title against Christopher Pearson (17-2 12 KOs).

Heavyweight Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0 3 KOs) is back in action and looking for a fourth straight KO win against Andrey Fedosov (31-3 25 KOs), Otha Jones III (5-0-1 2 KOs) returns to the ring in a rescheduled eight round clash with Jorge Castaneda (13-1 11 KOs), Arthur Biyarslanov (7-0 6 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten man Israel Mercado (9-0 7 KOs), Alexis Espino (7-0 5 KOs) returns quickly over six rounds against unbeaten Florida man Ty McLeod (6-0 6 KOs) and Florida native Aaron Aponte (2-0 1 KO) returns at the same speed for his third fight over four rounds against Javier Martinez (4-7 3 KOs).