EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury ’emotionally good’ despite doubts over AJ fight

Trainer Jorge Capetillo, the man credited with saving the Tyson Fury undefeated record, has updated WBN on the WBC heavyweight champion’s progress.

Fury is currently in the Top Rank Gym located in the boxing capital of the world, Las Vegas. He’s holed up training for a potential undisputed clash with Brit rival Anthony Joshua.

Many believe the money-spinning fight negotiations will fail for several reasons.

Asked by World Boxing News how Fury is looking after posting a couple of videos on social media, Capetillo responded in his usual gracious manner.

“He’s looking in tremendous shape,” Capetillo told WBN. “He looks good, mentally and emotionally.

“Since his last fight in February, he hadn’t stopped training (2020, when he defeated Deontay Wilder). I can see he’s strong and hungry.

“He looks good, man. Yes, he looks perfect. Mentally, physically and spiritually, Tyson looks really strong.

“He’s ready to take out whatever is in front of him,” he added.

Since Fury survived a scary cut against Otto Wallin in 2019, the pair haven’t been photographed together until this week.

TYSON FURY CUT

Capetillo worked with Fury for the fight and acted as his chief cutman on the night. A horror gash needed effective treatment during the contest.

Judge to have been caused by a punch, Fury was in danger of being stopped. He was checked by doctors more than once.

Had it not been for Capetillo, Fury could well have been staring at a first career loss and would have almost certainly missed out on a history-defining rematch with Wilder.

Stopping the American in seven rounds, the brutal beating is labeled the most accomplished top division performance in recent years.

But had Wallin managed to capitalize, Fury’s future could have been a lot different. The injury was a serious one.

Before Fury traveled to Vegas, Capetillo had been working alongside former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Mexican had whipped Ruiz into great shape before Canelo Alvarez coach Eddy Reynoso taking over the reins.

It’s safe to say that all boxers who visit Capetillo leave in better shape all around than they did when they entered.

An announcement is expected either way on Fury vs. Joshua in the next few days.

