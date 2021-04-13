Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna confirmed for July 9

Ryan Garcia versus Javier Fortuna was confirmed by Golden Boy Promotions on Tuesday as previously ordered by the World Boxing Council.

The rising lightweight star, who is 21-0, 18 KOs, will defend his interim WBC Lightweight Championship against experienced southpaw contender Fortuna.

“El Abejon,” boasting a record of 36-2-1, 25 KOs, faces Garcia in a 12-round battle.

The fight will take place on Friday, July 9. It will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, including the United States, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

Information regarding the venue and the undercard will be announced shortly.

“Little by little, Ryan Garcia is silencing all of the skeptics,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy.

“And the only way to keep doing that is by continually facing tougher challenges. Javier Fortuna is an experienced southpaw who can be very slippery when he wants to avoid punches.

“It’s a dangerous fight for Ryan. I expect him to show newer elements in his arsenal before ending matters by knockout.”

Garcia is a 22-year-old contender who has become one of boxing’s most popular young athletes.

Since joining the Golden Boy stable in 2016, he steadily made his case for a world title opportunity by defeating the likes of “Ruthless” Romero Duno, Francisco Fonseca, Carlos “The Solution” Morales, and Jason “La Maravilla” Velez.

Since joining forces with renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso, the native of Victorville, Calif., has looked better than ever. He’s improved his technical abilities and scoring knockout wins in his last six fights, including one against “Cool Hand” Luke Campbell to capture the interim WBC Lightweight Championship.

On July 9, he is again taking a big step forward in his career by facing a tough challenge in Fortuna.

RYAN GARCIA

“Fortuna is eager and will be ready, but so will I,” said Ryan Garcia. “No one can beat me in the lightweight division, period. I’m going to show the world who I am.”

Fortuna is a 31-year-old southpaw currently ranked No. 2 by the WBC in the lightweight division.

The native of the Dominican Republic is a proven veteran who captured the interim WBA Featherweight Title against then-undefeated Patrick “The Punisher” Hyland in 2012.

In 2015, he defeated Bryan “El Tiquito” Vazquez to capture the WBA Super Featherweight Title.

In his last shot at a world title, Fortuna lost via close split decision to Robert Easter Jr. He dominated Antonio Lozada Torres in November 2020.

JAVIER FORTUNA

“Ryan Garcia should take this fight very seriously and train properly because he will be facing, by far, the best fighter of his career,” said Javier Fortuna.

“Hopefully, on fight night, there will be no excuses for his loss. I expect this fight to be a war while it lasts. But I have too much of everything for Ryan Garcia.

“His last fight showed how easy he is to hit. And his power won’t mean anything to me. But mine will put him to sleep.”

“I’ve had a good relationship with Golden Boy Promotions for 20 years, and that made these negotiations very easy,” said Sampson Lewkowicz, President of Sampson Boxing.

“I commend Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez for their professionalism and for letting one of their big names take such a huge risk against Javier Fortuna.

“Here is my prediction. Fortuna will win the fight against Garcia.

“Then he will become the full WBC world champion because Devin Haney’s team will vacate and run to 140 pounds to avoid fighting him.”