Matchroom Boxing adds another world champion to roster

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce the signing of WBO World Light-Flyweight champion Elwin Soto.

Soto (18-1 12 KOs) ripped the WBO strap from Angel Acosta in dramatic fashion with a final round KO win in California in June 2019 and has since defended the title twice with distance triumphs over Edward Heno in October 2019 and Carlos Butrago last October.

The 24 year old will be back in action soon with his first fight under Hearn to be announced shortly, and the young Mexican talent cannot wait to be back in the ring and wants to chase his fellow champions.

“I want to thank Eddie Hearn from Matchroom and Zanfer for this great opportunity,” said Soto. “I’m very excited to announce my next defense and then going on to unify the division.”

“I am delighted to welcome another Mexican World champion to the roster in Elwin Soto,” said Hearn. “His World title win over Acosta was a dramatic fairytale moment, and this young man is really growing into being a World champion.

“We know that the smaller weight classes always guarantee exciting fights, and I can’t wait to see Elwin continue his journey to the biggest fights at Light-Flyweight and above, starting very soon.”