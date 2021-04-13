Bogdan Dinu ranked #2 above Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr. by the WBA

Mikey Williams / Ryan Hafey

World Boxing News took a glance at the World Boxing Association heavyweight rankings today and noticed an unfathomable name above Deontay Wilder.

Sticking with their recent tradition, the WBA has somehow rated a fighter very highly despite seriously questionable victories.

A case in point being Bogdan Dinu of Romania.

DEONTAY WILDER

Dinu, 34, is rated above Wilder and even former WBA champion Andy Ruiz Jr. despite the fact he suffered back-to-back losses in 2017/18.

Since then, and this is where you have to evaluate the WBA’s thinking, Dinu has defeated Frank Bluemle (record reading 16-9-2) and Osborn Machimana (record of 23-12-2).

To then place Dinu at number two on their list for triumphs over two opponents nowhere near rated themselves is a head-scratcher.

You only have to look at Wilder’s two victories over Luis Ortiz, a former number one contender and interim belt holder with the WBA, to reach that conclusion.

Wilder’s win came around the same time and should have given him better standing than Dinu. The same goes for Ruiz, who owned the ‘super’ championship in 2019.

How on earth Dinu comes in at number two is questionable, at the very least. Fans should urge the WBA to explain.

As well-documented, WBN no longer recognizes the WBA as a significant sanctioning body in the sport. Until things like this get eradicated, this will continue to be the case.

Add to that the fact the IBF, WBC, or WBO don’t even have Dinu in their top fifteen heavyweights puts more fuel on the fire.

A close inspection at his record tells you Dinu has beaten no top fifty ranked contender during his whole career. Therefore, coming up with the number two, the math doesn’t compute.

WBA HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS – APRIL 2021

1 OLEKSANDR USYK UKR

2 BOGDAN DINU ROU

3 DEONTAY WILDER USA

4 LUIS ORTIZ CUB

5 ANDY RUIZ JR USA

6 ADAM KOWNACKI POL

7 CHARLES MARTIN USA

8 CHRIS ARREOLA USA

9 AGIT KABAYEL (CON) GER

10 DANIEL DUBOIS GBR

11 EFE AJAGBA NIG

12 FRANK SANCHEZ FAURE CUB

13 OTTO WALLIN SWE

14 ZHAN KOSSOBUTSKIY (INT) KAZ

15 MICHAEL COFFIE