Once reckless, Manny Pacquiao is ready to enhance legacy one more time

Esther Lin

Manny Pacquiao will lace up the gloves for another colossal effort this summer as the Filipino Senator eyes a massive fight before winding down his career.

Battles with Terence Crawford and Mikey Garcia are considerations for the ‘Pacman’ for a massive Pay Per View in the coming months.

The fighter was called “reckless” by his coach in the build-up to his career’s biggest fight. He has aged like fine wine, as his last victory proved.

But two years on, and with the pandemic easing off in many countries, can Pacquiao pull it out of the bag once more?

Before his loss to Floyd Mayweather, trainer Freddie Roach uttered words he has since been unable to repeat.

“When this fight was announced, Manny’s training level went way up. He’s really excited about this fight,” said Roach in the run-up to the Floyd Mayweather super-fight.

“I think we will win a decision and outpoint this guy. If the knockout comes, then that will be a bonus.

“I think Manny likes to be the underdog. We like pulling upsets and doing things we’re not supposed to do. Manny is going to be that guy.

“We will put a lot of pressure on Floyd. Manny likes to exchange, and with his hand speed, this fight will go in our favor.

“Manny is reckless, but that’s his style. He tries to win fights, and people enjoy his fights. He gives it his all, and sometimes you get knocked out. That’s part of boxing.”

MANNY PACQUIAO RELENTLESS

Mayweather took the decision, and Pacquiao, apart from a shockingly controversial decision against Jeff Horn, hasn’t looked back. His victories speak for themselves.

If it’s Crawford next, many will be delighted that the legendary southpaw is continuing his trend of facing the best. Win, and his legacy is enhanced – yet again.

You cannot question the ambition of the man. Manny Pacquiao never relents and always has the entertainment of the fans at heart.

Retirement is just a corner-turn away, but the eight-weight champion wants to give us all at least one more ride.