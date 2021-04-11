Ebanie Bridges on horror swelling: My eye is bigger than my boobs!

Dave Thompson

Ebanie Bridges stole the show in London as the Australian slugger proved she could back up her words in a slugfest with Shannon Courtenay.

“The Blonde Bomber” faced negativity from her opponent pre-fight due to flaunting her model looks in the build-up to her bouts.

There was nothing but guts in the ring once the bell went.

After a clash of heads early on, Bridges fought through the pain. She took the fight to Courtenay for the duration.

Not being able to see for the last few rounds didn’t stop the 34-year-old from engaging in combat.

Plenty saw the decision for Bridges, although WBN had it 97-93 to Courtenay.

In the end, Bridges joked about her injury, which swelled up badly and will take a while to heal.

“What can I say? I didn’t get the W, but I fought my heart out,” said Bridges in the aftermath. “I couldn’t see for the last three rounds, but I have no quit in me!

“Congrats to Shanny. It takes two to tango, and I hope we did what I said we would. I showed that pretty girls fight hard too!

“I hope it was entertaining for everyone.”

Continuing to update the fans on her condition, Bridges added: “No modeling for a few days!

“What a war blood guts and heart. Not a pretty face anymore. My eyes are bigger than my boobs!

“I love fighting. I enjoy every bit of it.”

On what caused the ailment, Bridges confirmed: “Defs it was the head butt. I felt it.”

No modelling for a few days 🤣😜 What a war blood guts and heart. pic.twitter.com/jzPIY3GIrQ — Blonde Bomber 🥊💣💁🏼‍♀️😈 (@EbanieBridges) April 10, 2021

EBANIE BRIDGES REPUTATION

Video footage has since clarified that it was a headbutt. Therefore, it could be interesting to see the pair fight again at some point.

Courtenay has a date with Rachel Ball first and foremost, though. After that, Bridges could be in line for a rematch if she can get back to winning ways, possibly on the undercard of that event.

For now, Bridges has enhanced her reputation. She can enjoy the rewards of her efforts, which were considerable in the ring that night.

Women’s boxing will only benefit from seeing fights like that. Eddie Hearn will now undoubtedly move to tie down Bridges to a longer deal.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.