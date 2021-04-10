Wembley NOT off the menu for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua on July 24

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is not wholly out of the running when it comes to staging the undisputed heavyweight clash in London, WBN can reveal.

In a sore point among British fans, the UK has never really had traction to happen on home soil, for reasons unfathomable to many.

Now, with the backing of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the door is firmly ajar for the two world heavyweight champions to battle at Wembley this summer.

“Eddie knows how to reach me. We’ll do what we can to support Eddie,” Khan told SNTV on staging the fight in the UK.

“I appreciate there’s politics in boxing as well. I appreciate there are issues around broadcasting. There are issues around sponsorship.

“But if Eddie and the teams want to fight in London, we’re ready.”

“But wouldn’t it be great to see those two great boxers, world champions, boxing amongst their fans.

“Both Tyson and Anthony will tell you how grateful they are to their fans in this country,” he added.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has finally admitted that the event could happen in England – even mentioning a potential date.

“When you look at the Wembley option, which is still teetering around. Maybe unrealistic, but it’s another option that we’d like to present,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“That would be July 24th, for example, which is the end of the Euro period. Once you start going too deep into August, you’ve got the Olympics and so forth.

“I put this fight up there as the biggest sporting event of 2021. I know the Olympics is a big period. This is massive. This is something the whole world will stop to watch.”

ANTHONY JOSHUA and TYSON FURY TALKS

Fury and Joshua plan to sit down to consider all the options this Sunday. They include the Middle East, the United States, and the UK.

With coronavirus cases rising in the Middle East and coming down in both the US and UK, the big-money move initially planned could be scuppered.

Hearn may have to bite the bullet and admit the contest is more viable in the United States, even if not the UK.