Tyson Fury ready to sit down with Anthony Joshua despite negativity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has vowed to sit down with Anthony Joshua this weekend and go over several big offers on the table.

AJ’s handler Eddie Hearn had promised to send through multiple deals for Fury to sift through. ‘The Gypsy King’ is finally ready after weeks of negativity.

For the past few days, Fury stated, “the clock is ticking” regarding the undisputed battle even though Hearn was preparing to send the details.

Hearn had asked Fury and his father John to lay off dismissing the event in the public eye.

“We’re in a good place. I saw John Fury’s comments. It’s almost like they don’t want the fight. I’d like them to talk it up rather than talk it down,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“We’re quite aware that there has been a global pandemic. We’re quite aware that it’s not easy, but we’re out there grafting away every day to get this done.

“A little bit of support would be nice, John and Tyson. Thank you very much.

“I know that there are some negative people out there and people that believe we can’t pull it off, but we spend a lifetime pulling things off, and I believe we will get this done, and I believe you will see this fight in the summer.

“The next step is to basically get everybody to agree to the venue and the date, and they’re going to have multiple options to choose from, but here’s no other fight for Tyson Fury.

“There’s no other fight for Anthony Joshua. This (undisputed battle) is the fight. Everyone accepts that.”

“There’s some big, big offers on the table.” @Tyson_Fury plans to sit down on Sunday and go over potential locations for a fight against “big useless dosser” Anthony Joshua. pic.twitter.com/0mff9gQV4a — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 9, 2021

TYSON FURY DEMANDS

Fury will attempt to find a compatible package for his demands and already have a conversation with Joshua himself.

The pair began trying to secure a deal in December after informing fans a 50-50 split was agreeable to both sides.

After weeks of speculation that the contest may fall through, just like Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder in 2018, Fury is considerably more optimistic.

If finally signed off this week, Fury and Joshua stand to make a massive eight-figure sum each, the biggest of both their careers.

UK fans can expect to pay between £29.95 and £39.95 for the Sky Sports Box Office televised show, set to double up on BT Sport Box Office in a duel broadcast.

ESPN and DAZN will hope to share US TV rights, although how that will work for Pay Per View is anyone’s guess.

