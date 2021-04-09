World Champion: If I had t-ts like Ebanie Bridges, I’d scale in lingerie too!

Mark Robinson

World champion boxer Mikaela Mayer backed Ebanie Bridges following a row with upcoming opponent Shannon Courtenay at the final press conference.

Due to meet this weekend, Bridges and Courtenay became embroiled in an argument over suggestive social media posts and weigh-in attire.

Known as the ‘Blonde Bomber,’ Bridges is notorious for hitting the scales in the skimpiest outfits to show off her much-admired figure.

Courtenay took offense to this when the conversation ensued, and they both aired a subsequent disagreement publicly.

Mayer, sharp as a tack, then waded in with an amusing view.

“If I had t-ts like @EbanieBridges, I’d be stepping on that scale in some bomb a– lingerie too!

“I wear what makes ME feel sexy and confident, and she has the right to do the same.

“Be sexy, don’t be sexy, be sexy but not right now” – we can’t win! #CourtenayBridges #dontbeahater,” said Mayer.

The controversy began at Thursday’s press conference.

EBANIE BRIDGES

Bridges had said: “Women’s boxing needs more eyes on the sports. We need to do whatever we can. The reason this fight has eyes on it is because of me.

“What matters is what happens in the ring. But if we can get as many people to watch, we can show that women can fight. That’s my goal, to get people watching.

“Boxing is very important, but we need to get more viewers into women’s boxing, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes.

“Winning this world title would show that you don’t have to be like everyone else.”

Courtenay fired back: “I understand – but I want more viewers for the correct reason. Katie Taylor did not pave the way for us to be talking about underwear.

“I’ve got a 14-year-old sister. My coaches have daughters. I want to be a good role model. Hard work and dedication get you here, not flaunting your body. That’s my problem with this.”

BARBS

They then exchanged barbs.

“You’re the one who brought up the whole thing. You started it,” pointed out Bridges.

Courtenay concluded: “You judged me because I got on the scales and didn’t (dress like you). But I’m here to fight. I don’t care what I look like.”

It all goes down this weekend on the undercard of Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas.