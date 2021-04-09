Petr Petrov discusses forthcoming 3.2.1. Boxing showcase

Team Petrov

Super lightweight contender, Petr “Zar” Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KOs), is looking to propel himself back into the world title picture as he believes his third chance will be the charm. First, Petrov must defeat Bergman “Snake” Aguilar (15-6-1, 5 KOs) on Thompson’s 3.2.1. Boxing event, next Sunday, April 18th, at the Omega Products Event Center in Corona, CA.

The bout, scheduled for 8-rounds, will be the opening fight on the three-fight card.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Here is what Petr Petrov had to say about his upcoming fight, training from Madrid, Spain, a potential future world title shot, and more.

On his upcoming bout against Aguilar:

“This is a chance to show how far I’ve grown as a fighter. I truly believe I’m the best version of myself and having Danny Zamora in my corner for this fight will be a big help. I want to put on a great performance that has people wondering how I would fare against top level guys. Aguilar is a tough durable guy who has been in the ring with some good fighters, so I know he’s coming to fight.”

On recent training camp:

“I’m wrapping up my final days of training camp in Madrid, Spain, and I’m feeling very strong. Being home, and refocusing, gave me a new perspective. I arrive to the U.S. this Sunday, which is plenty of time to acclimated to the time change. I feel more an enthused than ever.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I have been out of the ring for a year-and-a-half, even though I had three fights since my loss to Ivan Baranchyk, but that is the fight people remember. I want people to see my improvement and realize I can be a force at the 140 lbs. division.”

On how far he believes he’s away from a world title shot:

“I think with a couple of wins I’ll be in line for a title eliminator if I put on exciting performances. With Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor fighting to unify the division, I think soon some belts will open up. I have to perform and be ready to succeed at each and every step along the way. I’m hoping by the end of 2021 I can be in a big fight with a world champion.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Steve Kim. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.