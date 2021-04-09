Kendrick Ball to fight veteran Bryan Vera on April 17 in Derry

Granite Chin Promotions is bringing old-time, local rivalry pro boxing back Saturday night, April 17, with the presentation of the “Crossroads” day-night doubleheader, featuring seven regional and local title fights, at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

Former New England middleweight champion Kendrick “Peppa” Ball (15-1-2, 11 KOs) steps up in terms of competition against Texas veteran Bryan “The Warrior” Vera (28-16, 18 KOs) in the 8-round main event for the vacant WBC USNBC (U.S.) Silver super middleweight title

Fighting out of nearby Worcester, Massachusetts, Ball is 11 years younger than Vera, who needs to win or retire, and riding a 6-fight win streak with a 3-inch height and reach advantages.

Fighting out of Austin, the 39-year-old Vera was originally known for his participation in the first season of The Contender, Reality Television series. He went on to defeat a trio of world champions – Andy Lee, Sergio Mora (twice) and Serhiy Dzinziruk – capturing five regional titles including the NABO middleweight crown.

Ball vs. Vera, the evening headliner of the day-night doubleheader (separate admissions), is co-promoted by Ball’s promoter, Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES).

“Events like this is what local boxing is all about,” Granite Chin’s Chris Traietti said. “’Crossroads’ is more than just the name for this event. It’s a reality for a lot of guys on this show. It is time to find out if some of these young up-and-comers are really as good as the hype, as well as learning if some of the veteran fighters have hit the end of the road. Our two shows offer a ton of boxing for fans to watch. On top of all the boxing, we will have live music from The Freight during the afternoon show.

“For the last 6-7 years, I have been learning, absorbing and, at times, failing to figure out how to make Granite Chin work. We hit our stride about 1 ½ years ago and not even a pandemic has been able to slow us down. This is only the beginning of a bright Granite Chin future. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting Granite Chin to allow us to grow to this point.”

In the co-featured event, New Hampshire welterweight champion Ryan Dibartolomeo (3-1-1, 1 KO) faces title challenger Marquis Bates (7-4, 5 KOs) in a 6-round bout.

Larry Pryor (13-23, 7 KOs) takes on Scott Lampert (1-1, 1 KO) for the vacant New Hampshire cruiserweight crown in a 6-rounder. Undefeated prospect Francis “The Tank” Hogan (4-0, 4 KOs), of Weymouth, MA, meets veteran Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (12-45-2, 8 KOs) in a 6-rounder for the vacant New Hampshire junior middleweight championship, and undefeated Schenectady, NY junior middleweight Jahyae Brown (8-0, 7 KOs) fights Dormedes Potes (12-2-1, 9 KOs) in an 8-round brawl for the vacant ABF Atlantic junior middleweight strap.

Former New England heavyweight champion Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe (4-2-1, 3 KOs) squares off against Alfredo “Choncho” Trevino (9-8-1, 1 KO) in 6-round bout.

Also fighting on the evening’s undercard is unbeaten Holyoke, MA welterweight Denzel Whitley (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Aquilando Brandao (0-3), and Fall River, MA welterweight Dustin Reinhold (5-4, 2 KOs) vs. pro-debuting Anthony Andreozzi.

Julien Baptiste (1-0, 1 KO), of Woburn, MA, and pro-debuting Holyoke junior middleweight Carlos Castillo are in separate 4-round bouts against opponents to be determined.

UBO All-America welterweight champion Brandon “The Cannon” Berry (20-5-2, 12 KOs) headlines the afternoon segment of “Crossroads” in an 8-round title defense versus challenger Gael Ibarra (5-2, 4 KOs).

Heavyweights Mike “Fly” Marshall (4-1, 3 KOs) and Tracey Johnson (4-9-6) throwdown in in the 8-round co-feature.

Canadian cruiserweight Yan “Wild Thing” Pellerin (10-1, 4 KOs) meets Steve “The Spoiler” Walker (26-36, 18 KOs) for the vacant ABF Atlantic cruiserweight title in an 8-round encounter.

In a pair of scheduled 8-round bouts, Danbury, CT junior welterweight Omar Bordoy, Jr. (10-1, 3 KOs) stays busy against Dewayne Wisdom (7-55-2, 3 KOs), while New England welterweight champion Mike “Bad Boy” Ohan, Jr. (11-1, 5 KOs) stays busy against Rynell Griffin (8-45-2, 2 KOs) in a non-title fight.

Also fighting on the afternoon undercard in 4-rounders are Jimmy Torney (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. pro-debuting Justin Velmure in battle of Boston heavyweights, Weymouth, MA pro-debuting welterweight Eric Goff vs. Jader Alves (0-4), and the pro debut of Demek Edmonds vs. Francisco Neto (1-11).

All bouts subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $35.00 (Day Show) / $45.00 (Night Show) for general seating (unassigned) and $220.00 (Day Show) / $300.00 (Night Show) for ringside tables (assigned and seats 4) and available to purchase online at www.ticketriver.com (Search: crossroads).

Doors open at 12:15 p.m. ET and 7:15 p.m. ET (night) with the first bouts, respectively, at 12:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET.