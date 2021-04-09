Internet Breaker! – Ebanie Bridges gives Eddie Hearn an eyeful in lingerie

Mark Robinson

Promoter Eddie Hearn got a cheeky eyeful of Ebanie Bridges as the Australian fighter weighed in for her Shannon Courtenay clash.

Bridges, notorious for her eye-popping outfits at scaling for all her fights, didn’t disappoint the UK fans ahead of Saturday night.

An all-black number complete with thong was on show as Bridges of 117 pounds for her bantamweight clash.

Eagle-eyed fans captured Hearn taking a quick ogle of Bridges on social media in photos that have since gone viral.

Opponent Courtenay came in just shy of the 118-pound limit as she also bids for her first belt of any significance.

Speaking afterward, the confident Bridges quipped: “I think I broke the internet!”

Before adding: “Now time to get to the real business and break face tomorrow!”

EBANIE BRIDGES UNDIES GESTURE

She also revealed that she tried to give Courtenay her father’s underpants for her opponent not to be embarrassed.

Courtenay has previously complained that Bridges would attempt to take focus away from their fight by stripping off.

“I tried to give Shannon Courtenay my dad’s undies, but she said, “no thanks, I got my own.”

“They were even Champion brand, her sponsors. She knocked them back, I thought was a cute gesture,” pointed out the New South Wales fighter.

Weights:

4 x 3 Light-Heavyweight

JOHN HEDGES 12st 9lbs 2oz

STANKO JERMELIC 12st 6lbs 6oz

6 x 3 mins Heavyweight

NICK CAMPBELL 17st 10lbs 13oz

PETR FROHLICH 16st 2lbs 10oz

10 x 3 mins Bantamweight

ALEXANDER ESPINOZA 8st 5lbs 8oz

KASH FAROOQ 8st 5lbs 0oz

10 x 2 mins bantamweight

SHANNON COURTENAY 8st 5lbs 14oz

EBANIE BRIDGES 8st 5lbs

10 x 2 mins WBO middleweight title

SAVANNAH MARSHALL 11st 5lbs 10oz

MARIA LINDBERG 11st 0lbs 2oz

Main Event

12 x 3 mins welterweight

CONOR BENN 10st 6lbs 12oz

SAMUEL VARGAS 10st 6lbs 10oz