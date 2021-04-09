WBC Heavyweight Top 40: Deontay Wilder vs. Dillian Whyte order soon?

Esther Lin / Mark Robinson

The WBC has released their April ratings as former champion Deontay Wilder and interim ruler Dillian Whyte remain on a collision course to meet.

Due to Whyte regaining the interim title against a poor Alexander Povetkin last month, the Briton returns to the fore as one of the next in line.

The only problem for Whyte is that Wilder was mandated as the World Boxing Council’s next challenger last year.

A contract between Wilder and Fury for the third fight, which the latter canceled, meant the ‘Bronze Bomber’ had remained the number one contender.

This scenario means if they want to secure their next stipulated challenger finally, the WBC needs to set out a fight between Wilder and Whyte.

Time is on everyone’s side, though. Fury is out of commission. He’s plowing on with an attempt to land an undisputed unification opposite Anthony Joshua.

Fury vs. Joshua will keep all the belts out of commission until 2022. As the WBC still needs to confirm who is next between Wilder and Whyte, an order will surely follow soon.

Wilder remains number one in the rankings, with Oleksandr Usyk, Luis Ortiz, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Joe Joyce unchanged in the next four spots.

As Usyk and Joyce have ties to potentially squaring off for the WBO interim championship, Ortiz is a backup for Ruiz on Pay Per View later in the year.

Should Deontay Wilder choose to face Whyte, Ruiz would have no choice but to battle Ortiz. All despite Al Haymon wanting the two former world champions on PPV at the backend of 2021.

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

Interim: Dillian Whyte

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine

3 Luis Ortiz Cuba

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM

6 Joseph Parker New Zealand

7 Michael Hunter US

8 Alexander Povetkin

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Agit Kabayel Germany

11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

12 Tony Yoka France

13 Charles Martin

14 Frank Sanchez Cuba AMERICAS *CBP/P

15 Dereck Chisora GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

17 Carlos Takam Cameroon

18 Daniel Dubois GB

19 Robert Helenius Finland

20 Otto Wallin Sweden

21 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL

22 Adam Kownacki US

23 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

24 Hughie Fury GB

25 Murat Gassiev Russia

26 Simon Kean Canada

27 Michael Coffie US

28 Zhilei Zhang China

29 Steven Shaw US

30 Nathan Gorman GB

31 Hussein Muhamed Germany

32 Junior Fa New Zealand

33 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

34 Jermaine Franklin US

35 Fabio Wardley

36 Joe Goodall

37 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

38 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH

39 Joe Cusumano US USNBC

40 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU