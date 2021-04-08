The unforgettable time Amir Khan accused his wife of cheating with AJ

Mark Robinson

World Boxing News recalls the sensational time when Amir Khan accuses his wife Faryal Makhdoom of cheating with Anthony Joshua on social media.

The startling exchange was captured by many as Khan and Makhdoom went public with their grievances four years into their marriage.

Khan began by stating the pair would be separating due to Makhdoom having an apparent crush on AJ.

Here’s a rundown of what exactly went down between the pair for those who don’t know the history.

“So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I’m currently in Dubai. I wish her all the best,” began Khan.

“Faryal moved on quickly. She always mentioned how much she wanted to be with another guy, another boxer from all people, another boxer? @anthonyfjoshua.

“Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me. I’m not the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men you’re talking to #disgusted.

“Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I’m not hurt but another fighter. I’m making it public. You are getting the divorce #Golddigger.

“Man like Joshua can have my leftovers!”

Makhdoom wasn’t taking the accusations lying down. She came thundering back.

“I’m not sure if it’s your family tweeting for you. But I’m not the one who been in the papers for cheating?

“I’m sure you left your family because they robbed you? Not because of me. Stop making false things up.

“Accusing other boxers just because your boxing career is finished. Man up, Amir.

“After all these years, I’ve always defended a cheat, always stuck around for him, always had his back. And I’m called a gold digger?

“He’s given me jack s*** — I pay house bills and bills for my daughter myself! It’s like I’m a single mother while he’s out messing around.

“And he has the nerve to blast me like that? The amount of evidence I have on you. It can destroy you. But since I loved you at one point in my life, I’ll just let it go.

“P.S – I’m not the one who’s been in the papers for cheating.

“I’m not the one who’s been in the papers every month with my pants down ???? Cheater!

“You have lost it. Wtf ???? where do you make this stuff up from?

“At the end of the day, I can hold my head high knowing I’ve given this marriage my 100% while Amir clearly hasn’t. Bad company.

“Bad role model, always around women, alcohol, and then calls himself a Muslim and runs a charity.

AMIR KHAN TWEETS

“I’m sorry to all the fans and family hurt by this. Amir did not need to do stupid tweets accusing others when he’s in the wrong. #guilty.”

“I think he needs some attention because boxing hasn’t been going well for him, so he’s just been acting up ???? #30yearoldbaby.

“Sometimes people don’t like it when you give them a taste of their own medicine,” she concluded.

The pair managed to patch things up and are currently airing their private lives on a new BBC Three Documentary.

‘Meet The Khans: Big in Bolton’ is available now on BBC iPlayer.

