‘Coca-Cola’ Tyson Fury to keep Anthony Joshua guessing until the first bell

Mikey Williams

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been likened to Coca-Cola via the pleasure he gets from keeping opponents guessing.

And that’s what ‘The Gypsy King’ intends to do against Anthony Joshua if the fight gets confirmed later this year.

Trainer Sugarhill Steward has admitted even he doesn’t know what version of Fury will show up in the first fight with Joshua.

Describing what could happen, Steward says Fury will do whatever gives him the most satisfaction for the contest.

“Tyson’s unpredictable in the ring. He does not know what he’s going to do next. Maybe he will just come out and just box (against Joshua),” Steward told the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog.

“Who knows what the game plan will be. Everybody has to think about so many different things with Tyson.

“Is he going to come out at you or not?”

PREPARING FOR TYSON FURY

He continued: “Now you have to train two different ways; somebody coming at you and somebody boxing you.

“It starts to get a little complicated than preparing for something like that.

“You have to prepare for so many different styles with Tyson Fury that makes things a lot more complicated.

"I am eager to prepare for anybody whether it'd be Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, I'm eager to do that with anybody.







“That’s the excitement, that’s the thrill. It’s like a rush.

“It’s like when you don’t drink cola for a while, and then you take that first sip with all the bubbles, and it’s like ‘Woah – it’s so delicious and so good.”

Fury came out all guns blazing against Deontay Wilder in 2020, completely flummoxing the former belt holder.

Wilder was unable to recover from a barrage of shots. It was to his testament that he even lasted those seven painful rounds.

Joshua could be a completely different story, though. Everything depends on how much the Londoner learned from his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

But history does tell us that both men can be hurt. Therefore, an early night is not off the menu by any means.