Tim Bradley’s unbelievable Floyd Mayweather statement still makes waves

Timothy Bradley has caused yet more controversy in his role at ESPN after a video resurfaced of his previous comments regarding Floyd Mayweather.

The former two-weight world champion, who holds one of the most controversial victories of all time over Manny Pacquiao in 2012, is making headlines again.

Fast gaining a reputation for being a ‘company or network guy’ for his rants on Premier Boxing Champions fighters and pro-ESPN quips, Bradley targeted Mayweather in 2019.

Appearing on Max Kellerman’s show, Bradley first aired his views that Crawford would beat a prime Floyd Mayweather. They were not well received.

The undefeated Crawford still had much to prove against the very top names despite a lofty ranking with ESPN. Two years on, ‘Bud’ is no further in his quest due to a lack of the best opposition.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

But the video is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Mayweather may well take this as another slight on his legacy by Bradley.

Comparing the two records, Crawford has a lot to do to reach anywhere near the heights of the ‘Money’ Man.

Floyd Mayweather defeated 21 world champions from his 49 (serious) wins. Crawford has toppled eight from his 37-0 record. A stark contrast.

Yet again, it seems Crawford is way higher than his actual achievements. Something WBN has made apparent for some years.

The Nebraska technician has since ruled himself out of facing Errol Spence over a purse disagreement. The one fight today that could help his quest.

This argument isn’t about how good Crawford is, though. It’s about Bradley’s apparent desire to spark discussion, potentially to stay relevant.

Bradley is already a “love him or hate him” kind of analyst. Therefore, going after someone like Mayweather with such ludacrous claims keep him firmly on everyone’s lips.

NOT JUST FLOYD MAYWEATHER

The PBC incident was another example of this.

Again in 2019, Bradley went off on Al Haymon’s stable in stunning fashion.

PBC has the marquee names in the division. The last time that I checked, they were all fighting one another. So this makes them less than men Timmy? TR did it for years and Bradley participated (Pac/Mar 4x, Pac/Bradley 3x, Pac/Mor 3x, Pac/Barr 2x) I guess different rules for Bob. pic.twitter.com/ABRFmjiRaX — Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) December 15, 2019

One of those who fired back was former welterweight ruler Andre Berto.

“Tim Bradley and the rest of that ESPN crew over there better relax on PBC,” said Berto. “Don’t write a check that those fighters at Top Rank can’t cash. Al Haymon for president #PBC.”

Coach Kevin Cunningham also aired his views as Bradley went into flip-mode in what at the time seemed an attention-seeking move in some quarters.

It’s worked. Bradley’s contract was renewed by ESPN for another three years recently.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.