Historic World Boxing Council super-cruiserweight ranking belt claimed

The World Boxing Council saw a historic moment recently when they handed out their first-ever bridgerweight ranking title to Cuban Geovany Bruzon.
It’s a significant step for the WBC after introducing an eighteenth weight division to the championship roster.
Back in 2020, the WBC announced they would be “bridging the gap between cruiserweight and heavyweight. They named the weight class after young hero Bridger Walker.
Effectively the super-cruiserweight division, the new poundage represents fighters who wish to campaign between 200 and 224 pounds.
In a world where heavyweights are getting heftier and taller, it allows slighter heavyweights to drop down a division.
Revealing the recent victory for Bruzon, the WBC said: “Last Saturday at the Polideportivo Centenario de Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, Cuban Geovany Bruzon defeated Mexican Germán García, to conquer the Latin Bridger title of the World Boxing Council.
“In this entertaining match, Bruzon showed his superiority, and in the eighth round, he technically knocked out Garcia.
“Geovany got his sixth knockout in his six professional wins, while Germán suffered his third loss in 10 bouts.
“This combat was historic as it started the activity in the newly created bridgerweight division.
“A necessary bridge to serve the increasing number of boxers who weigh between 200 and 224 pounds,” they added.
Oscar Rivas and Kevin Lerena are currently tipped to fight it out for the full vacant title at some point in 2021.
Oscar Rivas Colombia/Canada
Kevin Lerena South Africa
Bryant Jennings US
Dmitry Kudryashov Russia
Evgeny Romanov Russia
Artur Szpilka Poland
Alen Babic Croatia *CBP/P
Shigabudin Aliev Russia
Bilal Laggoune Belgium
Lukasz Rozanski Poland *CBP/P
Marco Huck Germany
Samuel Kadje France
Rashid Kodzoev Russia *CBP/P
Carlous Welch US * CBP/P
Isaac Chamberlain GB *CBP/P
Imre Szello Hungary
Oleksandr Teslenko Ukraine
Labinot Xhoxhaj Kosovo
Robert Simms US
Alexander Frank Germany
Jerry Forrest US
Petar Milas Croatia
Shawndell Winters US
Brian Howard US
Devin Vargas US