Historic World Boxing Council super-cruiserweight ranking belt claimed

WBC

The World Boxing Council saw a historic moment recently when they handed out their first-ever bridgerweight ranking title to Cuban Geovany Bruzon.

It’s a significant step for the WBC after introducing an eighteenth weight division to the championship roster.

Back in 2020, the WBC announced they would be “bridging the gap between cruiserweight and heavyweight. They named the weight class after young hero Bridger Walker.

Effectively the super-cruiserweight division, the new poundage represents fighters who wish to campaign between 200 and 224 pounds.

In a world where heavyweights are getting heftier and taller, it allows slighter heavyweights to drop down a division.

Revealing the recent victory for Bruzon, the WBC said: “Last Saturday at the Polideportivo Centenario de Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, Cuban Geovany Bruzon defeated Mexican Germán García, to conquer the Latin Bridger title of the World Boxing Council.

“In this entertaining match, Bruzon showed his superiority, and in the eighth round, he technically knocked out Garcia.

“Geovany got his sixth knockout in his six professional wins, while Germán suffered his third loss in 10 bouts.

“This combat was historic as it started the activity in the newly created bridgerweight division.

“A necessary bridge to serve the increasing number of boxers who weigh between 200 and 224 pounds,” they added.

Oscar Rivas and Kevin Lerena are currently tipped to fight it out for the full vacant title at some point in 2021.







WORLD BOXING COUNCIL BRIDGERWEIGHT TOP 25

Oscar Rivas Colombia/Canada

Kevin Lerena South Africa

Bryant Jennings US

Dmitry Kudryashov Russia

Evgeny Romanov Russia

Artur Szpilka Poland

Alen Babic Croatia *CBP/P

Shigabudin Aliev Russia

Bilal Laggoune Belgium

Lukasz Rozanski Poland *CBP/P

Marco Huck Germany

Samuel Kadje France

Rashid Kodzoev Russia *CBP/P

Carlous Welch US * CBP/P

Isaac Chamberlain GB *CBP/P

Imre Szello Hungary

Oleksandr Teslenko Ukraine

Labinot Xhoxhaj Kosovo

Robert Simms US

Alexander Frank Germany

Jerry Forrest US

Petar Milas Croatia

Shawndell Winters US

Brian Howard US

Devin Vargas US