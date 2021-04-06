WBC President discusses future of Manny Pacquiao and Deontay Wilder

Esther Lin

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has discussed the future of boxing stars and former champions Manny Pacquiao and Deontay Wilder.

The WBC head appeared on the Ak and Barak Show for his monthly update, airing his views on Pacquiao and Wilder.

Both Pacquiao and Wilder have been the subject of much discussion surrounding their future.

Senator Pacquiao has a money-spinning fight with Terence Crawford in the news. While there is speculation, Wilder could fight Tyson Fury for the third time.

According to rumors, if things don’t go his way in ongoing arbitration with Fury over their contracted bout, Wilder may consider retirement.

Also addressed was Dillian Whyte’s situation, plus current champion Fury and his ultimate goal for boxing.

Tournaments featuring the top stars could be a critical factor in the enhancement of the sport moving forward.

Sulaiman talked about both these matters for Sirius XM. Listen to the interview in full on the Sirius XM App or DAZN.

SULAIMAN, MANNY PACQUIAO & DEONTAY WILDER NOTES

This we are gearing up for a great year of boxing.

Sulaiman talks about tournaments and if it’s the best thing to do to build the boxing brand.

Talks about Manny Pacquiao and if Manny will actually come back and fight.

Talks Dillian White as the Interim Champion right now.

And what transpires in the heavyweights and Wilder and Fury and more.

The ultimate goal is for the best fights to take place – that’s what Mauricio believes.

He says we are turning things from an idea into a reality and that WBC is doing what they can to make the big fights happen.







Catch all things Boxing. @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156. The Ak & Barak Show, weekdays 12-2p ET.

At the Fights w/ @commishrandyg & @gerrycooney: Mon+Fri 6-8p ET.