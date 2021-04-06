Katie Taylor eyes Amanda Serrano fight, doubts Claressa Shields happens

Ed Mulholland / Dave Thompson

Katie Taylor is preparing for another world title defense on May 1st when she goes up against fellow-Matchroom star Natasha Jones in a rematch from the amateurs.

The women’s star, who fully unified the lightweight division to become one of the top stars in the female side of the sport, is looking to create even more history.

Taylor aims to get past Jonas and potentially set up a fight with WBN Pound for Pound number one, Amanda Serrano.

The pair were due to meet previously until a row over the contract ended negotiations.

Ireland’s most recognizable boxer is now hoping to reignite the rivalry in 2021.

At the same time, Taylor says a battle with two-weight undisputed champion Claressa Shields is unlikely due to the weight differential.

🥊"It's a pity really because obviously it is a dream fight for a lot of people." — @KatieTaylor explains why a megafight with Claressa Shields is unlikely to come to fruition. 🔊@TheBoxingBully ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pc5bpFRYNO — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) April 5, 2021

Shields is currently training for an MMA fight after being unable to secure the finances she wanted in boxing.

KATIE TAYLOR

– Doubts a fight with Claressa Shields ever happens due to weight differences.

– Says she would fight against Serrano, and the fight was due and scheduled several times.

– she’s had to take pay cuts over the past year because of the pandemic and jokes that money isn’t the most important thing, but it’s still very important.

– Says whether people consider her the best or not, she’s’ trying to be the best that she can be.

– She remembers the losses more than the actual victories in her career.

– If she could have one last fight, she says why not against Amanda Serrano.

