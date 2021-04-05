Weight classes out of the window for Oscar De La Hoya vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Stacey M. Snyder

Roy Jones Jr. has contacted Oscar De La Hoya regarding a fantasy fight on Triller between the two legends, according to his trainer.

The twelve-time world champion, who is 66-9, 47 KOs, has revealed that he is willing to battle De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) in his return to the ring fight this summer on Triller.

Alfy Smith, who is currently in camp with Jones, says poundage differences kept the pair apart during their heyday.

In these days of exhibitions, Smith believes weight classes could go out of the window.

“I spoke to Roy today, and he is feeling great and is willing to fight Oscar De La Hoya,” said Smith.

“I know that they never got to fight based on weight classes before. But now would be the perfect time to give the fans a great fight that they’d thought they would get to see.

“De La Hoya has one of the greatest left hooks in boxing history. Roy has a devastating hook as well. We shall see who will be the real “Captain Hook.”

Jones Jr., who returned on November 28th against Mike Tyson in a box office shattering pay-per-view that saw the two men fight to a draw, is looking to get in the mix with another legend such as himself.

“The fans all over the world love Roy Jones Jr and Oscar De La Hoya,” continued Smith. “This is a great fight.

“It’s an exciting matchup where you would only dream it up in a video game.

“We have a chance to make it a reality. Roy is still active and training every day. He’s in tremendous shape and his speed is still crisp.”







OSCAR DE LA HOYA TRILLER DEBUT

As WBN previously reported, De La Hoya is far more likely to battle a UFC star on his Triller debut.

Several names are in the frame for the “Golden Boy.”

This fact won’t stop legends like Jones queuing up to offer their services, though.