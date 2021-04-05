Raged Mike Tyson elbows drunk space-invader at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao

Mike Tyson gave an over-zealous fan the elbow as the “Baddest Man on the Planet” took in the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao weigh-in.

Tyson was eagerly awaiting the arrival of Mayweather and Pacquiao as they took to the scales for their 2015 super-fight when someone leaned in and attempted to get a photo without asking.

As the fan grabbed hold of Tyson, the recently returned fighter used his arms to turn him away. He even had to throw in an elbow for good measure.

Worse for wear, the man got a telling off from security close by.

Despite the move, the culprit was allowed to stay. He had a story to tell his grandchildren.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao both made weight successfully and shared twelve mediocre rounds that didn’t live up to the hype.

One of many celebrities paying up to $10,000 to be ringside, Tyson witnessed an easy victory for Mayweather given the circumstances.

Pacquiao cited an injury after the fight in a feeble attempt to gain a rematch. In the end, Mayweather walked away from those advances.







But given the fact that every former legend now thinks they can return to the ring to make money from aged performances on Pay Per View, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II has been resurrected in some form.

The pair could have up to five or ten years to trade blows again eventually and would probably still be able to garner over a million PPV sales into the bargain.

MIKE TYSON

Regarding Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion did just that opposite Roy Jones Jr. when both were in their fifties.

An unprecedented move by the big-punching knockout artist has sparked many others to do similar. Whether they will be as successful remains to be seen.