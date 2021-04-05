Juan Manuel Marquez comeback opens Manny Pacquiao door for fifth fight

Chris Farina

Juan Manuel Marquez has links to a comeback against Miguel Cotto over the summer, and this will no doubt have filtered through to long-time rival Manny Pacquiao.

The Mexican is reportedly in talks to tace Cotto in an exhibition battle seven years after announcing his retirement.

Marquez vs. Cotto will be a battle of two former opponents of both Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Beaten by both Marquez and Cotto have considerably different stories to tell on the boxing legends.

Marquez was wronged on three occasions by the judges. Eventually, he got his revenge in a stunning turn of events at the MGM Grand in 2012.

Wiping Pacquiao out as nobody had ever done before, Marquez was finally content with his career achievements.

In no way was he going to risk that triumph after all the pain he went through from two losses and a draw to the Filipino senator.

Even when Bob Arum spoke to WBN about a massive offer from Pacquiao to Marquez for the fifth fight, the Top Rank boss wanted to clear up reports of $100 million on the table.

“Listen, we offered him six million. Then I know we went up to eight or nine (million), something like that,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I believe Marquez might have been talking about pesos. It’s my belief because that’s how he talks. At that time, pesos is about fourteen or fifteen to the dollar, not twenty.

MANNY PACQUIAO vs JUAN MANUEL MARQUEZ V

None-the-less, Marquez rejected any advances from Pacquiao. Now in 2021, Pacquiao will be keeping a firm eye on the Marquez situation.

Companies like Triller and Fanmio, new to the boxing market, are willing to pay top dollar for exhibitions featuring retired legends. The scenario is one hundred percent something that Pacquiao will be receptive to if Marquez was on board.

It’s been a long time for Pacquiao to hurt over the defeat, something he’s used to doing himself to his victims.

Ricky Hatton, who Pacquiao pummeled in two rounds, famously struggled to cope with the reverse, which ironically happened at the same venue three years before.

Pacquiao has felt that pain and would be first in the queue if Marquez confirmed he’d be open to agreeing on an unprecedented fifth installment.

Watch this space.

