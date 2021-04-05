The ‘worst thing’ Floyd Mayweather ever did earned him $1 BILLION

Stephanie Trapp

Floyd Mayweather had a long and varied career with many winding roads and major decisions. One of which he regrets wholeheartedly.

The ‘Money’ man called his linking up with Bob Arum at Top Rank after turning pro as his career’s most jarring.

Speaking to Fighthype in 2018, Mayweather let rip at Arum in words WBN stumbled upon this weekend.

The conversation was so revealing, WBN decided to re-post as a reminder of just why Mayweather decided to branch out on his own.

“As of today, the worst thing I ever did in my career was to sign with Top Rank. One of my family members was money hungry and went behind my back. That’s the worst thing I ever did,” said Mayweather.

“The worst thing I did was a sign with Top Rank because I was destined to be big anyway. I was destined to be a superstar anyway.”

He then fired at Arum.

“Bob Arum is a bitter b—-. You made more money off of fighters than fighters make. So be happy with that. Go live your life and chill.

“You’re that old. You’re almost 90-years-old, and you still want more money?

“Listen, I’m only 40, and I can’t buy anything else. What the f*** are you trying to buy at 90? You can’t buy anything else at 90.

“Do you want a new suit? Why do you want a new suit when you’ve got 40 years’ worth of suits,” he added.

Paying Arum $750,000 to get out of his contract in 2006, Mayweather made an extra five million dollars in his first fight alone.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER GUARANTEE

Mayweather had asked Top Rank for a $20 million guarantee for a battle with Oscar De La Hoya in 2007. Arum turned down that request.

Eventually, Mayweather made $25 million and became to most bankable star on the planet.

Not long afterward, the five-weight world champion signed the most lucrative contract in sports with Showtime.

The six-fight deal saw Mayweather fight Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao and earn almost one billion dollars over four years.

Facing Pacquiao in 2015 would see Mayweather and Arum cross paths again. Floyd had the last laugh.