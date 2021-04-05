Ex-heavyweight contender David Tua praised for random act of kindness

Stocky New Zealander David Tua was once known as one of the world’s most feared heavyweight contenders. He took undisputed champion Lennox Lewis, the distance in 2000.

Retiring in 2013, the “Tuaman” is a legend amongst his people and respected across the globe.

We can now crank that up a notch with the notion that he’s a lovely bloke into the bargain.

Recently, Maza White and her young son Jagger broke down and needed help with their car. Tua took it upon himself, not only to stop and help but to teach the young boy how to change a tire.

White, taking to social media, explained how it went down with the ex-heavyweight force.

“Anyway, this incredibly kind, gentle, and generous soul (and his wife Helen) changed my tire today,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Just a little bit blown away at how humble and grounded they were! That’s New Zealand for you!

“I had a flat tire on the road and was waiting for roadside rescue (shamefully, I can’t change a tire) when the absolute kindest couple stopped and helped.

“The husband changed my tire while patiently involving and teaching Jagger at the same time. Their kindness so moved me that I actually cried.

“Yes, I stood there crying.

“Afterward, I find out it was David Tua – heavyweight world champ boxer and NZ’s answer to Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis (who he fought).

“Yeah, Nah. I didn’t know who he was,” concluded White.







HEAVYWEIGHT STORY

Nicole Whippy decided to bring the story to Twitter as it resonated with the theatre and screen actor.

“My girlfriend gets a flat tire while out with her young son, and she doesn’t know how to fix it,” she pointed out.

“A couple in a car pulls over to help her. The man not only changes it but takes the time to teach her six-year-old son what to do.

“This man’s kindness so touches her she starts crying. She posts this photo of the moment. She had no idea it was David Tua.”