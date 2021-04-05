Cheyenne Hanson recovers well from gruesome ‘Elephant Woman’ injuries

@cheyenne_hanson_boxing

German International champion Cheyenne Hanson is recovering well after receiving gruesome facial injuries from her latest bout against Alina Zaitseva.

A clash of heads began the swelling of a hematoma on Hanson’s face which gradually got worse as the fight wore on.

Eventually, Hanson came away with a fifth-round technical decision win.

In the aftermath, Hanson’s story took worldwide coverage as press interest in such horrific injuries is standard.

She was subsequently dubbed ‘The Elephant Woman’ on social media.

But gladly, the 23-year-old will suffer no lasting damage and is healing well just days on.

CHEYENNE HANSON RECOVERY

Amazingly, Hanson is fighting on April 24th, according to BoxRec. It’s for the vacant World Boxing Council Youth super bantamweight title.

Whether that goes ahead could be touch and go.

Hanson is 8-1 as a pro, having lost just once on a trip to the United Kingdom in February 2020. The loss to Gabriella Mezei came on points over four rounds.

Bouncing back against opponents with records of 0-1 and 1-5, Hanson is now in line for the WBC honor when she battles 7-0 Phannarai Netisri.

TROYANOVSKY

In other news from Europe, Eduard Troyanovsky faces a big decision after losing to Valey Organisyan in Moscow.

The Russian champion Oganisyan took a wide unanimous decision over Troyanovsky.

The first two rounds saw both competing hard to gain ascendancy, and they were both close rounds, with Oganisyan just having the better of the exchanges.

Troyanovsky did much better taking the third. Oganisyan pressed the fight harder in the fourth, scoring well to the body. With Troyanovsky bleeding heavily from a broken nose, it looked as though Oganisyan was on his way to a stoppage victory.







Oganisyan edged the fifth but then slowed, letting Troyanovsky into the fight, and Troyanovsky took the sixth and made the seventh close. Oganisyan looked fired up. After winning the eighth, he rocked Troyanovsky with a right in the ninth and boxed conservatively in the last. Scores were 97-93 twice and 99-91 for Oganisyan.

It’s a massive win for the 25-year-old Oganisyan. He had less than 22 rounds as a pro under his belt and was relatively unknown.

Now 40 former IBF and IBO champion Troyanovsky has not seemed the same fighter since losing his titles on 40 seconds knockout by Julius Indongo in 2016.

He has said he will think things over for a couple of months and then decide if he will continue or retire.

Oganisyan vs. Troyanovsky report by Eric Armit.