Sixty-pound advantage sees Anthony Joshua sparring partner get KO1

Joey Dawejko, the heavyweight famous for a sparring incident with Anthony Joshua nobody will talk about, is back in the win column this week.

Weight beat height here as Dawejko stops Jones in the first round. Dawejko scored two knockdowns to force the stoppage late in the opener.

The 30-year-old Philadelphian needed a win after being matched against Bryant Jennings, Andrey Fedosov, Sergey Kuzmin, and Frank Sanchez.

Jones had lost his last two fights. Jones, who is 6-2”, came in at 207 ¼ lbs, and Dawejko, who is 5’10”, came in at 264lbs.

Perez, Argentina: Kevin Munoz (12-0) W TKO 4 Matias Monserrat (8-7-2).

Munoz vs. Monserrat

Munoz savages Monserrat in four rounds. After landing heavily in the first, Munoz forced Monserrat to the ropes in the second and sent him down under a hail of punches.

Monserrat made it through the round but went down under more punches in the third and looked as though he had had enough. He came out for the fourth, only to be badly rocked by a right.

The referee gave Monserrat a standing count, but the referee stopped the fight when he knocked down again.

“Diamond” Munoz, 22, makes a second successful defense of the South American title with his fifth win by KO/TKO.

Not the birthday present Monserrat was hoping for with his sixth loss in his last seven fights.

Montpellier, France: Welter: Mohamed Kani (18-2) W PTS 10 Jose Gomez (19-2).

Kani retains the French title with a very narrow unanimous decision over Gomez. This was a tight, close fight, all of which could have gone either way.

It was the better technical skills of southpaw Kani against the strength and aggression of Gomez. Scores 95-94 twice and 97-92 for Kani, who promoted the show.

Second title defense for Kani and the second time Gomez had lost in fights for this title.

The fight almost did not happen. Gomez selected from the new gloves provided for the fight, but Kani came in the ring with a worn pair. Gomes refused to fight until Kani was also wearing new gloves.

Yvelines, France: Christ Esabe (9-0) W KO 7 Anthony Auffray (5-2-1). Super Bantam: Elie Konki (11-0) W PTS 8 Oleksandr Yegorov (20-5-1).

Esabe vs. Auffray

Local favorite Esabe scores three knockdowns and retains the French title. Esabe controlled this from the start with his speed and technical skills.

In the sixth, he floored Auffray with a body punch and later in the round with a left hook with the bell rescuing Auffray. Not for long as a right to the body put Auffray down, and he could not continue.

The 20-year-old Esabe is a former French Youth and National champion. After losing his first fight, Auffray was 5-0-1 before this title challenge.







Konki vs. Yegorov

Konki keeps his hand in as he outpoints Ukrainian Yegerov winning every round for 80-72 to the “The Spider” on all three cards.

The European Union champion is marking time waiting for his title defense against Spanish champion Jacob Barreto. Yegerov’s best days are behind him. He was 20-1-1 until losing Luca Rigoldi in a challenge for the European title and is now on a run of five consecutive defeats.