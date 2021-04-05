America’s ‘next heavyweight king’ tipped to supersede Deontay Wilder

Mikey Williams / Showtime

The United States has a real chance to see another heavyweight ruler as the generational turnaround begins to take shape following Deontay Wilder’s reign.

Touted as the division’s next king, Jared Anderson is taking his show on the road.

“The Real Big Baby,” who knocked out five opponents inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, returns to action Saturday, April 10 against Jeremiah “The Bullfrog” Karpency in a bout scheduled for eight rounds from Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

HEAVYWEIGHT SUPERSTAR

Top Rank Chairman sees Anderson as one of the best up-and-coming punchers in the top weight-class.

“Jared Anderson is a superstar in the making,” said Bob Arum.

“He is the world’s most exciting young heavyweight. I can’t wait to see what he shows next.

“When you watch Jared, you are watching a future world champion.”

Anderson last fought February 13th and created a viral moment with a left hook that knocked out Kingsley Ibeh in the sixth round.

He’s looking forward to building on that this weekend.

“I began 2021 on a high note against Ibeh. I’m looking forward to carrying over my momentum against Karpency,” said Anderson.

“The fans love big knockouts, and my goal is to deliver that every time I fight.”

Anderson-Karpency is among the undercard contests streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ (5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT).

The fight will precede the vacant WBO light heavyweight world title main event featuring Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov. Also, the 10-round heavyweight co-feature between Efe Ajagba and Brian Howard (ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT).







DEONTAY WILDER

From Toledo, Ohio, Anderson (8-0, 8 KOs) turned pro with Top Rank following a stellar amateur career that included U.S. National Championship victories in 2017 and 2018.

He has been spotless as a professional, notching five first-round knockouts and serving as Tyson Fury’s primary sparring partner before the Deontay Wilder rematch.

The big-punching prospect could follow Wilder as the next heavyweight champion of American descent.