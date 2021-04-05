Alan “Lachorro” Solis wins vacant WBO Latino featherweight title

Unbeaten Mexican featherweight Alan “Lachorro” Solis captured the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight title last Friday night on the RJJ Boxing event, Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing Promotions and De La O Promotions, at Polideportivo Centenario in Los Mochia, Sonora, Mexico.

RJJ Boxing was streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat RJJ Boxing sports. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The 22-year-old Solis (13-0-1, 7 KOs) outboxed his dangerous opponent, Jonathan “El Fenix” Aguilar (19-9, 15 KOs), from start to finish for a unanimous 10-round unanimous decision in the main event. The new WBO featherweight champion stepped up his quality of opposition in Aguilar, who has ring experience against former world super bantamweight champion Angelo Leo, as well as world title challengers Dewayne Beamon and former Ghana Olympian Duke Micah.

In the co-featured event, WBC Continental Latino American welterweight champion Mauicio “Trompas” Pintor (24-4-1, 14 KOs) edged San Antonio welterweight Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-4, 8 KOs), a former NABA super lightweight titlist, by way of a close, unanimous 8-round decision (77-474, 76-75, 76-75) in a non-title clash. The difference was a 1-point deduction for Castaneda for hitting Pinto, the nephew of Hall of Famer and 2-division world champion Lupe Pintor, in the back during a clinch. Pintor overcame a cut over his left eye from an accidental headbutt in round three. Castaneda suffered his fourth consecutive loss.

WBC Youth Silver lightweight champion Luis “Koreano” Torres (11-0, 8 KOs) kept rolling, stopping Jose “Cuate” Paez (13-2-1, 10 KOs) in the fifth round, when he unloaded a flurry of unanswered punches in their non-title fight. Torres is 4-0 fighting on RJJ Boxing cards in which his opponents entered the ring with an accumulative record of 41-2-1.

Las Vegas flyweight prospect Kevin Urrutia improved to 2-0 as a pro boxer with a devastating third-round knockout of Miguel Angel “Tyson” Vazquez (0-4).

Rjj Boxing results below:

RJJ BOXING RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBO LATINO FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Alan Solis (13-0-1, 7 KOs), Ciudad Juarez, Chichuahoa, Mexico

WDEC10 (99-91, 97-93, 97-93)

Jonathan Aguilar (19-9, 15 KOs), Tuxtia Gutierrez, Chapas, Mexico

(Solis won vacant WBO Latino featherweight title)



CO-FEATIURE –WELTERWEIGHTS

Mauricio Pintor (24-3-1, 14 KOs), Cuajimalpa, Distrito Federal, Mexico

WDEC8 (77-74, 76-75, 76-75)

Kendo Castaneda (17-4, 8 KOs), San Antonio, Texas, USA

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Luis Torres (11-0, 8 KOs), Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

WTKO5 (2:53)

Jose Paez (13-2-1, 10 KOs), Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico

FLYWEIGHTS

Kevin Urrutia (2-0, 2 KOs), Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

WKO3 (1:57)

Miguel Angel Vazquez (0-4), Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico