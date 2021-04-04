Teofimo Lopez poses with WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2020

Teofimo Lopez Jr. posed with his World Boxing News Fighter of the Year Award for 2020 this weekend after receiving the trophy at his home in Las Vegas.

The lightweight king defeated Vasyl Lomachenko to take over the division. In the process, he launched his profile into the stratosphere.

Subsequently, Lopez was voted as the best boxer for last year by the fans.

Gladly accepting and posting on social media, Lopez was delighted to welcome a triple of accolades.

TRIO-FIMO

“Thank you to World Boxing News for the Fighter of the Year Award 2020, Young Fighter of the Year 2020, and Pound for Pound Breakthrough for 2020,” stated Lopez – adding the hashtags #TrioFimo and #TheTakeover.

A standout twelve months despite the continued pandemic situation worldwide put Lopez at the forefront of the sport.

The best at 135 pounds, Lopez jumped into the WBN P4P Top 10 by out-pointing one of the best champions of all-time in Lomachenko.

A 2016 winner of the trophy himself, Lomachenko was sounded out and chased by Lopez, an underdog going into the MGM Grand battle.

He emerged with every version on offer at the lightweight limit. Lopez put himself in the shop window to earn a career-best purse from Triller.







TEOFIMO LOPEZ BID

Taking advantage of an IBF purse bid, Triller beat Matchroom and Top Rank to the George Kambosos Jr. fight, which will air in the coming weeks.

Victory for Lopez would cement his place at the top of the tree in the lightweight division. A weight class packed with talent.

Rivals Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Devin Haney remain on the coat-tails of Lopez. The shining star is now contemplating a few more bouts before moving up to 140.

For now, ‘The Takeover’ is enjoying the fruits of his considerable labor. WBN is proud to call him their Fighter of the Year.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.