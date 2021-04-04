Jamel Herring demolishes, retires Carl Frampton in superb title victory

Mikey Williams

Jamel Herring proved way too tough for Carl Frampton on Saturday as the American blasted his way to an easy victory over the faded and outgunned Irishman.

Listening to the UK commentary for the bout, you’d have thought Frampton was doing well, but WBN scored every round for Herring, who was in fine form.

“Semper Fi,” at 35 years of age, authored the signature win of his career.

He dominated and then stopped Frampton in the sixth round to retain his WBO junior lightweight world title Saturday from Caesars Bluewaters Dubai.

Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) dropped Frampton twice in the fight, the second one coming in the sixth round courtesy of a brutal uppercut.

A follow-up assault prompted Frampton’s corner to throw in the towel, ending what had been an entertaining phone booth affair.

JAMEL HERRING

“I’m just honored to share the ring with him, Herring said. “He’s a two-division world champion. He’s done great in the sport of boxing, and it was just an honor.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster to get here. My last outing was not my best. People doubted me.

“They called me every name in the book, but I wasn’t going to give up even with the cut.

“I wasn’t going to quit, and Carl Frampton is a tremendous champion. I’ve been a fan since day one. It’s tough to see any veteran of the sport go out like that.”

From Belfast, Frampton (28-3, 16 KOs) was attempting to become the first man from Ireland’s island to win world titles in three weight classes. Having fallen short of that goal, the 34-year-old elected to retire.

Frampton said, “I said before the fight I’d retire if I lost, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I want to dedicate my life to my family now.

“Boxing has been good to me. It’s also been bad for me, but the last few years with these boys have been the best years of my career.

“I want to go home to my beautiful wife and kids. That’s it.

“I just got beat by the better man. I really struggled to get inside on him.”