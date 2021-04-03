Golden Oldie: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather II off the menu

Oscar De La Hoya is back! – Excitement surrounding the former king of Pay Per View’s return recently linked him to a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Alternatively, fights against Miguel Cotto, Fernando Vargas, and Conor McGregor are all on the paying fans’ lips.

As WBN previously revealed, it’s far more likely that fans will see the ‘Golden Oldie’ in with an MMA fighter for his first clash under Triller.

Only UFC stars of the past or present are currently on the table as Triller stick to their ongoing PPV model.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER OUT

This situation means Mayweather is out and any other high-profile boxer for the time being. And although McGregor is a long shot, any UFC superstar around the same weight would be a viable target.

Manny Pacquiao, who reacted to De La Hoya’s return by posting a video of himself battering the Golden Boy promoter, is also off the menu.

The Filipino Senator focuses on the last year of his professional career and remains on course to battle either Terence Crawford or Mikey Garcia in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya, at 48, has waited thirteen years to step back between the ropes as a new trend of exhibitions opens up courtesy of Mayweather and McGregor.

Mike Tyson took the ball and ran with it as far as legends go, and De La Hoya certainly fits the bill in the current Triller climate.

UFC LEGEND

Now, ex-Olympic gold medalist De La Hoya is in line for a big payday if he can drum up massive interest in his encore performance.

Any of the aged UFC lightweight champions of old would be a decent shout to face De La Hoya, although that could well extend to welterweight.

But for De La Hoya, it has to be a big name. There can be no warm-ups in terms of exhibition matches. It’s a case of one strike and you are out.







That gives little wiggle room in terms of opponents, with an announcement expected to come in the next two weeks.

A summer showdown against a huge UFC legend is all good and well, but facing someone like McGregor would see interest go through the roof.

Tyson’s record-breaker with Roy Jones Jr. last year would then be under threat within months of entering the all-time PPV Top Ten.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.