Joseph Parker tipped to use Tyson Fury tactics vs. Deontay Wilder on PPV

@joeboxerparker

Joseph Parker is ‘bonding well’ with new coach Andy Lee as the New Zealander learns the tactics employed by Tyson Fury for his victory over Deontay Wilder.

Lee worked alongside Sugarhill Steward when Fury detonated on Wilder from the off in Las Vegas. The result was a seventh-round stoppage for ‘The Gypsy King.’

Parker is now ready to explode all over Chisora from the first bell as the pair prepare to trade blows belatedly on Sky Sports Box Office.

The former WBO World Champion, who lost his belt to Anthony Joshua, has a C.V reading 28-2, 21 KOs. He was fresh off a hard-fought 12-round decision over long-time amateur nemesis Junior Fa at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, last month.

His victory settled an 11-year old rivalry with his compatriot. It’s a win that Parker hopes will kickstart his route back to the top of the heavyweight division.

Ranked at number three with the WBO, New Zealand’s Parker is well known on these shores, having defended his WBO title against Hughie Fury at Manchester Arena in September 2017.







He then took unified ruler Joshua the distance at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in March 2018. The 29-year-old’s last appearance in the UK came against Dillian Whyte in a dramatic points loss in July 2018.

The Kiwi is now looking forward to continuing his preparation for the hardened Chisora.

“I’m excited for this new chapter in my career with a new coach and some fresh ideas,” said Parker. “I’ve settled in, and Andy and I are bonding well.

“Chisora and I have unfinished business, and inside the ring, one of us will get the job done.

“I am well aware that a win on British soil and worldwide television will put me in pole position, whereas a loss will be catastrophic.

“I am more than up for the challenge. Bring it on, Del Boy.”

DEONTAY WILDER TACTICS

Whether Parker can emulate Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder remains to be seen. Chisora has one of the toughest chins in the business.

Wilder was hurt early, something that could prove more difficult against the ten-loss UK PPV star.