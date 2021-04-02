‘If Manny Pacquiao beats Terence Crawford at 42 he’s the best of all time’

Manny Pacquiao will be the best fighter of all time if he can defeat pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford in a highly-anticipated match-up this year.

That’s the view of top trainer Robert Garcia as brother Mikey continues to chase a fight with the Filipino Senator.

Pacquiao has ties to a possible summer battle with Crawford in the Middle East. Reports came out of leftfield earlier in the week that shocked the boxing world.

Upon hearing the welterweight title bout could be in the works, reported Elie Seckbach was on the case to ask Mikey and Robert their thoughts.

“That’s a (great) fight. Manny Pacquiao, he’ll be the best of all time,” said Robert Garcia. “He’ll be the greatest.

“Crawford has the skills and talent, but he’s just not able to get the big fights like that,” said Mikey. “If Pacquiao pulls that off, can you imagine?”

Robert continued: “Just by going after him at 43 (Pacquiao is 42) and maybe in his last fight or whatever, the last two fights of his career. And choosing those types of fights at 43, he’s the greatest, man. He is.

On who begins the favorite, Robert added: “I’d give Crawford an edge, a small one.”

“Not a lot,” pointed out Mikey.

Despite their comments regarding Pacquiao vs. Crawford, Mikey still stands a good chance of being in the ring with the ‘Pacman’ this year.

The pair were due to clash in 2020 over two fights until the world stood still and the events collapsed.

Garcia may well know more than he’s letting on, though, as Pacquiao Promotions head Sean Gibbons dismissed any notion of the Crawford encounter.

“(For me, this is) Bob Arum and Mike Koncz (kind of) nonsense,” Gibbons told the Inquirer. “I do not believe that (fight) is happening.”

MANNY PACQUIAO RETIREMENT

With only two fights left, Manny Pacquiao is yet to confirm a Las Vegas swansong WBN predicted earlier this year.

It’s hard to imagine the eight-weight legend not returning to the world-famous strip for one more event before retirement.

If actually on the table, the money for Crawford could prove too much and may delay or scrap any Nevada plans altogether.

Pacquiao was hoping to fight in Vegas before ending his career on home soil comforts by the end of 2021.

A run for the Filipino Presidency will follow in 2022.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.