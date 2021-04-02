Isaac Lucero pitted against the experienced Nestor Garcia on April 10

Undefeated up and coming prospect Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (6-0, 5KO) will take on the tough and rugged Nestor Fernando Garcia (23-22-1, 17KO) of Queretaro, Mexico, on Saturday April 10th.

The six-round scheduled super welterweight contest will be featured on the Jibaro’s Promotions fight card at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico.

“I don’t know much about my opponent, I leave that my coach and team,” said Lucero of La Paz, Mexico. “I just need to work hard in camp and get to the fight in best shape possible. I know Garcia has more experience than I do but I am sure the skills I am fine tuning with ‘Jibaro’ Perez will get my hand raised.”

Lucero is coming off third round technical knockout over Jose Apodaca at the end of last year and his fight against Garcia is his first in 2021.

“I am more than ready for this fight, I want to keep busy and with a win here I have another fight scheduled soon,” Lucero, who is trained by two-time world champion Raul “Jibaro” Perez, stated. “I can’t look past Garcia though; I am sure he is coming to win and I have to do what I need to do to get the win and stay undefeated.”

Lucero is five-time amateur national champion in the elite category and competed internationally as well before going pro in late 2019.

“I think my style fits the pros better, I am very aggressive inside the ring and don’t look to just score points,” Lucero, 22, explained of his style, “Like I said before, I want to be active this year, three or four more fights this year but I have to get past Garcia first.”