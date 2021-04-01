Sergey Lipinets puts in the work to end the undefeated run of Jaron Ennis

Esther Lin

Former world champion Sergey Lipinets shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to take on rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis in a 12-round battle that headlines action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, April 10 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The 32-year-old Lipinets became a world champion at 140-pounds in 2017 when he dominated Akihiro Kondo on his way to a unanimous decision live on SHOWTIME. After losing the title to Mikey Garcia via decision in March 2018, Lipinets began his campaign at 147 pounds, with his sights set on becoming a two-division champion.

Prior to a March 2019 showdown against two-division champion Lamont Peterson, Lipinets joined forces with famed trainer Joe Goossen to help guide him toward his welterweight goals. Lipinets showed immediate strides, stopping the durable Peterson in a memorable fight that he recently singled out as perhaps the best performance of his career.

Lipinets followed that up with a knockout over Jayar Inson before most recently earning a draw against late-replacement Custio Clayton in their October 2020 clash. Born in Kazakhstan and representing Russia, Lipinets now lives in Woodland Hills, California.

Here is what Lipinets had to say from training camp in Los Angeles with Goossen:

On his current training camp:

Sergey Lipinets: “Training is going really well. This is probably my hardest training camp ever. We’re training for Ennis’ physical abilities because we know he’s the full package as a fighter. He’s an up-and-comer with a lot on the line against me. So I’m really pushing myself. I’ve had to spar some really diverse fighters because Ennis does a lot of different things in the ring and he can switch up stances and styles. We’ve had some rigorous sparring sessions.

“Working with Coach Goossen is a great fit for me. He’s making it so that the things we’re working on are like second nature to me. It’s lots of work on combinations and throwing punches from different angles. Personality-wise we’re on the same page too, so we get along great, but he still pushes me.”

On Ennis being an “avoided” fighter:

SL: “I’m not sure why people say Ennis is avoided. On this level, nobody is afraid of anybody. I took this fight because I recognize that he’s one of the best welterweights out there, and I believe that when I beat him, it’ll put me in the mix for another championship fight. After this fight, the champions in this division are going to have to face me.”

On what he learned from his previous fight against Custio Clayton:

SL: “We didn’t have the proper amount of time to prepare for Clayton, and he’s not an easy guy to fight. He has a great amateur pedigree, and he’s athletic and boxes well. On top of all that, I pulled my left hamstring in the third round and it got worse and worse over the course of the fight. I don’t want to make excuses, but that wasn’t the best fight for me.

“What I learned from that fight and every other fight is that I have to fight from the first bell to the last bell. I’m prepared to go the full 12 rounds and give it my all, like always.”



On how his experience against top fighters and fighting during the pandemic helps him April 10:

SL: “Mikey Garcia has a different physicality and power, so having gone 12 rounds with him might help me. I took some serious punches from him, and I did some damage to him as well. But Jaron was born with a mouthpiece in, not a pacifier. I know he’s a fighter and he’ll be ready. This fight will come down to sheer will. We’ll see on April 10 whether he’s ready for me, but I don’t think I have all that much more experience than him because I know he’s been around boxing his whole life.

“It’s good to have experience fighting during these times, but that won’t make much difference. No matter what, when the bright lights come on and the bell rings, I’m ready to go. I love to fight. That’s what I do, regardless of the bubble or wherever I am.”

On what fans can expect to see on April 10:

SL: “I just want the sparks to fly. I believe that Jaron will bring out the best in me. I know that he’s a typical Philadelphia fighter who has a lot of pride, and I expect us to have an old school melee on April 10.”