Oscar De La Hoya goes full Raging Bull on Manny Pacquiao

Oscar De La Hoya has channeled Robert De Niro playing the infamous Jake LaMotta in his latest retort to former opponent Manny Pacquiao.

The ‘Pacman’ responded to De La Hoya recently announcing his comeback to boxing last week. He posted a barrage of punches he landed during a 2008 victory.

De La Hoya had no answer on fight night. But fast-forward thirteen years, and the Golden Boy Chairman gave Pacquiao a counter.

Taking a leaf out of the hit movie ‘Raging Bull’ – where De Niro played the middleweight legend for his series of fights against Sugar Ray Robinson, De La Hoya seemed to be playing out a pivotal scene.

As LaMotta took terrible punishment on the ropes for what was possibly an eternity, the fight ended with blood spurting from the challenger’s head.

Just about able to stand, De Niro, uttered the immortal words: ‘you didn’t know me down, Ray’ as he shuffled to the corner in defeat.

In his version, De La Hoya told Pacquiao: “And still couldn’t take me down drained and all. Love you.”

Shortly before Pacquiao gave De La Hoya a timely reminder of their painful Pay Per View clash at the MGM Grand, the Filipino Senator had some poignant words.

Recalling his memories of being cut, hurt, or down – most notably against Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012, Pacquiao offered a telling phrase.

“Someone once told me, “Manny, what defines you is not by how many times you’ve been knocked down. But by how you’ve learned from those knockdowns and how you get back up.”

MANNY PACQUIAO vs MARQUEZ

Marquez famously wiped out the 42-year-old in their controversial fourth meeting. A superman punch ending was only genuinely controversial as Marquez faced judging wrongs before taking his opportunity. He then didn’t adhere the same courtesy to his opponent.

Pacquiao chased the Mexican for years to get a fifth fight, laying down a colossal purse once upon a time in a revenge bid.

It didn’t happen.

Regarding De La Hoya, the pair could meet again in an exhibition fight somewhere along the line. It seems to a free-for-all at the moment for legends to unretire.

Marquez himself will meet Miguel Cotto. If he wins, Pacquiao may well be back on the case for the fifth bout.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.