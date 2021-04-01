Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. move means Pay Per View will never be the same

@jcchavezjr

Announcing his next fight with glee, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has capitalized on the ever-changing face of boxing Pay Per View.

A former middleweight world champion with nowhere left to go in his career after a damaging set of performances and results has found a way to stay involved and make steady paychecks of his own accord.

The latest? – A PPV offering alongside MMA star Anderson Silva.

Information sent to WBN on Tuesday evening confirmed the news.

“It is Official! The Legend Anderson Silva has agreed to fight Julio Chavez Jr. in “Tribute to the Kings.” A boxing match on Saturday, June 19th broadcast on Pay Per View in North America,” it read.

“Anderson Silva, considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, will take on former WBC Middleweight Champion of the world Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.

“The event takes place on June 19th at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“Silva of Curitiba Brazil was the longest reigning middleweight Champion for the UFC. He compiled a record of 34 victories with 11 losses and 23 stunning knockouts.

“His boxing record is 13 – 1. Chavez, Jr. has a record of 52-5-1 with 34 knockouts.”

Outlining how the event came about, they continued: “Keith Schoen, of Schoen Entertainment, working in concert with Armando Bareño of Global Sports Streaming (GSS) has secured the deal with Anderson Silva for this bout with Julio Chavez Jr.

“The promoter for this event is Jorge Toscano of Toscano Boxing Promotions. Alongside Saul Rios of Borizteca Boxing Promotions, who Attorney Gino Mazzanti represents.”

Chavez Jr. is a big name obviously due to his father – first and foremost. A run as World Boxing Council middleweight champion also helped his cause.

JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR CAREER

But of late, the 35-year-old has seen his career criticized over again for sub-standard entertainment during bouts.

Ever since a loss to Andrzej Fonfara in 2015, Chavez Jr. has been on a firm downward trajectory.

Landing a colossal spot opposite Canelo Alvarez in 2017 in a Pay Per View that sold over one million in the US was the only highlight, if you can call it that.

Canelo dominated in a fight WBN witnessed at the T-Mobile Arena. Chavez was never in the fight and had no chance of winning.







That reverse was part of a four-loss run in eight bouts which decent wins were few and far between.

The opening of these exhibition-type events, started by Floyd Mayweather in ironically the same year as the Canelo fight, has given Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. a second career-path in his twilight years.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.