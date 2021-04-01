Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares set to light up Las Vegas on May 29th

Devin Haney faces Jorge Linares as the 135-pound star bids to enhance his reputation as one of the division’s top competitors.

‘The Dream’ Haney will defend his WBC World Lightweight title against ‘Nino De Oro’ Linares at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Saturday, May 29.

The event will air live worldwide on DAZN in association with Devin Haney Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions.

Matchroom will release information on tickets soon.

The spotlight will be on Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) over Memorial Day Weekend as he puts his belt on the line for the third time, this time taking on Linares, who will provide the sternest test of the champion’s rich talents.

The 22-year-old star will box in his Las Vegas backyard for just the third time in his career and the first time since his sixth pro outing in May 2016.

‘The Dream’ was elevated to World champion after a destructive KO win over Zaur Abdullaev in New York in September 2019.

He defended his belt twice with comfortable distance wins over Alfredo Santiago in November 2019 and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) is looking to become a two-time holder of the WBC strap that he won in December 2014 against Francisco Javier Prieto.

It was the catalyst to a run that saw the Venezuelan ace beat Kevin Mitchell, Ivan Cano, Anthony Crolla twice, Luke Campbell, and Mercito Gesta over a four-year period.

He ruled as Lightweight king before his to-and-fro clash with Vasiliy Lomachenko in New York in May 2018.

The 35-year-old takes on Haney in his 15th World title battle and his 53rd contest in over 18 years as a pro.







Linares believes that there are plenty more chapters to be written in his storied career.

George Kliavkoff, President of Entertainment & Sports for MGM Resorts International, said, “Mandalay Bay has been synonymous with boxing for more than two decades, and we look forward to continuing the tradition with our partners at Matchroom.

“Furthermore, the opportunity to host a fight of this caliber, and doing so safely, is another step in the return of championship events to the Sports Capital of the World.”