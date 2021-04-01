Eddie Hearn eyes Dillian Whyte vs. Deontay Wilder, AJ vs. Fury precarious

Westcott / Thompson / Verbeek / Robinson

Promoter Eddie Hearn offered updates on heavyweight battles between Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder, plus Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

The Matchroom boss spoke on the Ak and Barak Show for his weekly Hearn Report and gave his views on Campbell Hatton and a super-flyweight trilogy between Juan Estrada and Roman Gonzalez.

Significant points are below. Listen to the whole show on Sirius XM or DAZN.

“I thought Dillian Whyte dominated the first fight other than when Povetkin caught him at the end. So Dillian dominating the rematch wasn’t surprising,” said Hearn.

“I think Povetkin knew he had to engage and go for a KO to win, so it was a dangerous but brilliant four rounds.

“Dillian was a man possessed and having some fans was incredible. He was fighting to save his career.

“I think Povetkin should retire – he’s achieved so much and been in so many great fights. I think he recognizes that he can’t win a world championship now, so why stay in the game?

“Both Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder are not world champions, so there’s no actual standard as far as who should get what in terms of the purse.

“Fighters should worry about what they are getting rather than their opponent.

“If there is too much concern about what your opponent gets, you get a situation like Spence-Crawford.

“We need to see Deontay Wilder back in the ring. The HW division is a better one with him in it.

“Dillian Whyte can be matched with anyone. But Wilder-Whyte is a thrilling barnburner.

“Campbell Hatton is doing a brilliant job managing sky-high expectations due to his famous father.

“Bob Arum saying a 40-40 split for Spence-Crawford with the winner taking the remaining 20% is unrealistic and shows that the fight won’t happen.”

On getting a Joshua vs. Fury undisputed heavyweight battle over the line, Hearn admitted he was doing all he could to get the fight over the line.

“I’m trying to make AJ-Fury, but the other side keeps saying it won’t happen. It’s very interesting.

DEONTAY WILDER MEDIATION

“I have no idea what’s become of Deontay Wilder’s legal challenges. That only affects their side, not mine.

“I think AJ-Fury happens in July; we just need to finalize the venue at this point.”







Finally, on the third fight everyone wants to see, he concluded: “Estrada-Chocolatito 3 has to be negotiated – that won’t be easy.

“I’m looking at a blockbuster flyweight card in August or September in California, hopefully in front of a big crowd.”

