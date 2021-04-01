Campbell Hatton quickly back on Pay Per View following debut win

Mark Robinson

Campbell Hatton will now feature on the May 1st Pay Per View on Sky Sports Box Office between heavyweights Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker.

It follows a successful start to his professional career as he defeated Jesus Ruiz on points after a relentless four-round assault.

The 20-year-old Lightweight, son of former World Champion Ricky, hurt Ruiz with body punches throughout but had to settle for a shutout 40-36 win on the scorecards in Gibraltar.

CAMPBELL HATTON

“At first, I was a little bit disappointed in myself,” said Hatton. “I spoke to Matt, and he’s always dead honest with me. A bit brutal at times.

“He said I could have done better, but I definitely didn’t box badly. He said I boxed really well in patches, and I should be pleased with it.”There was a lot of pressure. I did the one thing I said all week that I didn’t want to do. I let the occasion get to me a bit. Now that occasion is out of the way. It can only get better.

“I’m pleased, and I’m buzzing. It’s a dream come true. There’s no feeling like it. You always hear people say it on the telly. I didn’t realize how true it was.

“When the music started coming on, I think everyone could see how fired up I was. That’s probably what made me put the performance in that I did.

“I smothered myself a little bit, but I feel on top of the world. Eddie said there that I’d be out next on the Chisora undercard.

“I’ll have a couple of shandies tonight and then straight back into the gym next week. I think the second fight is going to be ten times better now I’ve got that first taste of things.”

10 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

FABIO WARDLEY WKO5 (0:52) v ERIC MOLINA

Fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight talent Fabio Wardley notched his career’s most impressive win by stopping two-time World Title challenger Eric Molina in five rounds. The unbeaten 26-year-old took a sizeable step up in class against Molina but produced a destructive response to stop the Texan explosively.

A big right hand shook Wardley, prompting vicious counter punches that sent Molina crashing to the canvas as Wardley progressed to 11-0 (10 KOs).

12 x 3 mins vacant British Super-Welterweight Title

TED CHEESEMAN WKO11 (2:10) v JAMES METCALF

Ted Cheeseman recaptured the British Super-Welterweight Title with a brilliant eleventh round knockout of the previously unbeaten James Metcalf.

The Londoner floored Metcalf with a big left hand in the closing seconds of the 11th round, and the Liverpudlian was counted out in a thrilling finish to their domestic battle.

Metcalf had nearly been halted in the fourth round but stalled Cheeseman’s charge with a stubborn response before an explosive ending.

10 x 3 mins WBO Global Welterweight Title

CHRIS KONGO v MICHAEL MCKINSON WUD10 (97-93, 96-94, 95-94)

Michael McKinson claimed a breakout victory over Chris Kongo as he floored his British Welterweight rival to seal a unanimous decision and move to 20-0.

The Portsmouth southpaw stunned Bermondsey’s Kongo with an aggressive start and edged a closely-contested encounter to secure the WBO Global Title with scores of 97-93, 96-94, 95-94.

10 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

YOUSSEF KHOUMARI TKO5 (2:22) v KANE BAKER

Wembley Super-Featherweight Youssef Khoumari opened up the show in explosive fashion. He battered and stopped Kane Baker in five rounds to move to 12-0-1 (5 KOs).

The unbeaten 24-year-old seized the domestic Super-Featherweight division’s attention with a ruthless win over Birmingham’s Baker on his manager Dillian Whyte’s undercard.

Baker ruined the perfect record of Meshech Speare in his last fight. But Khoumari was completely dominant from the opening bell in Gibraltar as he rained down, punishing hooks and jabs on the ‘fan with a license.’