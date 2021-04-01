Wiped out by Dave Allen, British heavyweight is back from the scrapheap

Lawrence Lustig

British heavyweight Nick Webb has come a long way since being wiped out by Dave Allen in a shocking 2018 result and stopped by journeyman Kamil Sokolowski months later.

Webb demolished Erik Pfeifer in two rounds to breathe life back into his career on the Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin 2 undercard.

The British Heavyweight came storming out in the opening round, troubling Pfeifer with an early barrage, and then floored the accomplished German amateur on three occasions to secure victory.

Webb unloaded big right hands from the opening bell as Pfeifer had to hold, but he could not withstand the Surrey man’s sustained aggression in the second round.

“I feel on top of the world,” said Webb..“We talked tonight before we went in, start fast, get him out of there, and don’t get paid for overtime.

“Everyone doubts me, but I have come here and made a statement. So, please don’t doubt me anymore.

“I want more belts, more Titles, get me out. I always believed in myself, and my team believed in me too.

“It’s indescribable. I’m so happy. I’ve been through so much pain and hurt. I put everything into that, everything into my training camp. To get a win like that is sending the right message. It’s a big win.







HEAVYWEIGHT WIN

“Pfeifer is a great man; he was a great amateur, and he had some great fights and great wins as an amateur. We knew what was in front of us, and we knew that we didn’t want to get involved with a boxing match. I just wanted to go in and destroy him.

“We said in the changing room to start fast and hit him quick, and that’s what we did. Everyone overlooks me, and everyone doubts me.

“It’s all about self-belief and mind games. When you’ve got bombs to back the mind games up, it’s all good.”

Webb is now in the mix for a British title shot.