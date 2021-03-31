Trio of undefeated prospects added to Triller card on April 17

Triller Fight Club today announced the latest additions to a world-class lineup of boxing for its April 17 event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Joining the global PPV boxing and entertainment extravaganza will be three undefeated boxers, including welterweight Quinton Randall (Houston, 7-0), super middleweight Junior Younan (Brooklyn, N.Y., 15-0-1) and middleweight Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (Baltimore, Md., 9-0).

Simpson will meet Francisco Torres (Buenos Aires, 16-3-1), while Younan will meet Jeyson Minda (Quito, Ecuador/Salem, Mass., 14-4-1) with an opponent TBD for Randall. Triller Fight Club is a partnership between leading music and social media platform Triller and Snoop Dogg, and is spearheaded by visionary producer Ryan Kavanaugh.

“Nowhere will you find this mix of world class fights mixed with some of the biggest names in entertainment,” said Peter Kahn, Triller Fight Club Chief Boxing Officer. “The undercard we have built continues to stoke the fire for boxing fans, who will come for the action and love the music, while our audience coming for our elite music talent will be enthralled by the hard hitting, fast paced mix of legends and rising stars in the ring. Everyone learns, we grow audiences together and our vision of four quadrant entertainment reinvents the pay per view experience, with more to come.”

As revealed least week, the card will also have another fan favorite, hard hitting Steve Cunningham (Philadelphia) replacing Antonio Tarver in the previously announced fight against Frank Mir.

These world class additions help round out Triller Fight Club’s first in a series of 2021 special events.

Regis Prograis (New Orleans), a former world champion and arguably one of the top two super lightweights in the world, takes on Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine); heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Mir (Las Vegas) will battle Cunningham (Philadelphia); and Joe Fournier (London) will challenge music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia).

Since turning professional shortly after his 18th birthday in 2013, the Brooklyn born Younan (15-0-1, 10 KOs) has stopped all opponents in the first two rounds. In his last start on March 9, 2019, he won a dominant unanimous decision over Derrick Findley in Verona, N.Y. Prior to turning professional Younan was a very highly decorated amateur including a 2011 National Junior Olympic Championship, a four-time National Silver Gloves champion, a three-time National PAL champion and a two-time National Junior Golden Gloves champion.

The former U.S. national boxing champion, Randall (7-0) turned pro in February 2019 and has quickly racked up seven victories, including two by way of stoppage. The 30-year-old native of Houston last fought in The Bubble at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on October 17, 2020, a unanimous decision over Jan Carlos Rivera. He is one of boxing’s great redemption stories, having overcome a series of personal tragedies, including the death of his eight year old son in a car accident, to turn his professional career around and put him in a position for continued success, now with TFC.

Minda enters at 14-4-1 with nine KO’s. The native Ecuadorian will bring a loyal and diverse Latino fan base to the card as well for his fast rising undefeated opponent.

The 20-year-old (9-0, 5 knockouts) Simpson made his pro debut in December 2018, and last fought in October, scoring a unanimous decision over Sonny Duversonne. Simpson is a 12 time National Champ and six time Silver Gloves winner, who many have dubbed “The Future of American Boxing.”

Torres (16-3, 5 KOs) has won his last eight bouts, two by KO, since April 2-18. He last fought on February 20, taking a unanimous decision from Louis Hernandez in Shelbyville, Ohio. Last August he claimed the WBA Fedecaribe super welterweight title with a win over Cleotis Pendarvis in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The lineup for the four-hour Pay Per View show will include performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and the exclusive world premiere of the hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40) performing for their first time ever together. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus will lead and direct the creative storytelling for the Triller Fight Club event.

In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to Triller Fight Club, helping to select fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events. An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in a variety of different fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller’s first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.

Triller Fight Club, April 17, 2021 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Bout Schedule as of March 30, 2021

Main event:

Jake Paul, Cleveland (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Ben Askren, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (pro debut/boxing, 19-2-0, 6 Kos/MMA), 8 rounds, cruiserweight



Undercard:

Regis Prograis, New Orleans (25-1, 21 KOs) vs. Ivan Redkach, Shostka, Ukraine (23-5, 18 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Steve Cunningham, Philadelphia (29-9-1, 13 KOs), vs. Frank Mir, Las Vegas (pro debut/boxing, 18-11-0, 14KOs/MMA), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Joe Fournier, London (8-0, 8 KOs), vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono (“Reykon”), Envigado, Colombia (pro debut), 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Junior Younan, Brooklyn (15-0-1, 10 KOs), vs. Jeyson Minda, Quito, Ecuador (14-4-1, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Lorenzo Simpson, Baltimore (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Francisco Torres (Buenos Aires, 16-3-1) 8 rounds, middleweight

Quinton Randall, Houston (7-0, 2 KOs) vs TBD 8 rounds, welterweight